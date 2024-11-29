Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Tone Deaf White House Cuts Down One of the NC Trees That Survived...
Too Little, Too Late: Pro-Trump Scott Jennings Joins LA Times Editorial Board
LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to...
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a...
Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala...
PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session'...
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Does...
Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation...
So. Much. WINNING! Unclear if Rob Reiner Self-Deported Yet Because of Trump, but...
VIP
Here Are Shots & Chasers That Encapsulate the 'Unity' Hypocrisy of the Joe...
Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19...
Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her...

Erasure of Women Continues Apace: NY Times Now Refers to Females As 'Non-Transgender Women'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 29, 2024
AngieArtist

The first- and second-wave feminist movements really just wanted women to have equal footing with men, which was noble, even if we disagree with some of the methods and outcomes. But the late-stage feminism, with its capitulation to the transgender agenda, has literally undone over a century of work on behalf of women.

Advertisement

To the point where women are not only second-class citizens to delusional men who pretend they're women, but we can't even be called women anymore.

They've had a list of euphemisms for us -- womb owner, egg producer, birthing person -- but now we're literally being redefined by being non-transgender.

This is maddening.

'Vaginally-presenting' -- reduced to our body parts now.

Language means nothing now.

Never. This is the actual patriarchy the Left rallied against. And now they're all in for it in the name of 'trans rights.'

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

They knew exactly what they're doing and they won't correct this.

NOTHING.

It really is Orwellian.

We are now a subset of the transgender movement.

No longer women. But non-trans.

Advertisement

We'll be refered to as 'non-transgender women' going forward.

WOMEN.

Always women.

And yet completely on brand for the NYT.

The same people who screamed Donald Trump would turn America into Gilead -- where women are all red-robed drones who simply make babies have been awfully silent about the actual erasure of women.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES NYT TRANSGENDER WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN
Sam J.
Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read
Sam J.
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
FuzzyChimp
LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to Read to Believe
Amy Curtis
Tone Deaf White House Cuts Down One of the NC Trees That Survived Hurricane Helene for Christmas Decor
Amy Curtis
Too Little, Too Late: Pro-Trump Scott Jennings Joins LA Times Editorial Board
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement