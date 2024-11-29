Erasure of Women Continues Apace: NY Times Now Refers to Females As 'Non-Transgender Women'

The first- and second-wave feminist movements really just wanted women to have equal footing with men, which was noble, even if we disagree with some of the methods and outcomes. But the late-stage feminism, with its capitulation to the transgender agenda, has literally undone over a century of work on behalf of women.

To the point where women are not only second-class citizens to delusional men who pretend they're women, but we can't even be called women anymore.

They've had a list of euphemisms for us -- womb owner, egg producer, birthing person -- but now we're literally being redefined by being non-transgender.

Hey @nytimes



Don’t call us ‘non-transgender women.’



Just stop it



Stop all the offensive terms for us



❌birthing parent

❌uterus haver

❌menstruator

❌vaginal presenting (from the Olympus spa hearing)



We are WOMEN! pic.twitter.com/YpMxDXm5cD — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) November 29, 2024

This is maddening.

Did vaginally-presenting included men who'd had their penis split, flayed and inverted? — Minge The Merciless (@MingeTMerciless) November 29, 2024

'Vaginally-presenting' -- reduced to our body parts now.

No phrase except "trans lesbian" more makes me want to burn things to the ground. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) November 29, 2024

Language means nothing now.

Even notice these sort of dehumanizing terms are never used for men? Never. — Mark in California (@Charles95684721) November 29, 2024

Never. This is the actual patriarchy the Left rallied against. And now they're all in for it in the name of 'trans rights.'

Women.

Just women.

Please correct NYTimes.

Without correction, one can only assume you are not only supporting, but directly seeking the erasure of women. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) November 29, 2024

They knew exactly what they're doing and they won't correct this.

I am so sick of this BS, this mass psychosis! Human beings are comprised of TWO SEXES, for reproductive purposes — male and female.



And NOTHING changes this fact, this basic binary building block of society. NOTHING. — Shireen McQuade #IStandwithJKRowling (@ShireenMcQuade1) November 29, 2024

NOTHING.

I haven’t read the article, but “non-transgender woman” is an incredible, Orwellian, turn of phrase. https://t.co/W8EXMKsuOl — Forest Dweller Hiisi (@H_Thras) November 29, 2024

It really is Orwellian.

This is exactly what I keep speaking about. Women, we are being erased.



First, they made us a subcategory of women - calling us “Cis” women.



Now, we are we are a subcategory of “transgender”.



No.



We are WOMEN.



Stop agreeing to letting them marginalize us to… https://t.co/H0Grw3GJPl — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) November 29, 2024

We are now a subset of the transgender movement.

No longer women. But non-trans.

NYT- you stink. We are women, not NOT TRANSGENDER WOMEN. Just WOMEN will do in the future. https://t.co/xJZNJvS6O1 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 29, 2024

We'll be refered to as 'non-transgender women' going forward.

Sick to death of this nonsense.



WOMEN.



That’s who we are. https://t.co/MXs2NwDJ2b — Christine Pemberton (@christinedelhi) November 29, 2024

WOMEN.

Always women.

This is beyond belief... https://t.co/1fNOsQDcNc — Raggette Utbuggy (@RaggetteU) November 29, 2024

And yet completely on brand for the NYT.

The same people who screamed Donald Trump would turn America into Gilead -- where women are all red-robed drones who simply make babies have been awfully silent about the actual erasure of women.

Because that's (D)ifferent.