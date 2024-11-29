STOP LYING! Democratic Shill Account Gets DRAGGED for Saying Grocery Prices 'Plummeted' Th...
'Hell of a Job': Watch Joe Biden Praise Media and Lament Terrible Ratings, Viewership

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

All the problems the media are experiencing right now -- poor ratings, plummeting levels of trust -- are self-inflicted. They're self-inflicted because the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and have done whatever necessary to help Democrats.

Advertisement

They should have learned a lesson from the election, but they didn't. And now here's Joe Biden praising them and commiserating that they're hemorrhaging viewers.

WATCH:

Not only does Biden sound awful, this is cringey.

The media live and work in a bubble where they can't possibly imagine a world that disagrees with them and sees what hacks they are.

Advertisement

They sure are.

Of course they can't.

Exactly.

They are so totally Grima Wormtongue.

What good news?

Advertisement

We're sick of being lied to and gaslighted.

And all those lies couldn't help save the Democratic Party.

It's plain as day.

