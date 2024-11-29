'Hell of a Job': Watch Joe Biden Praise Media and Lament Terrible Ratings, Viewership

All the problems the media are experiencing right now -- poor ratings, plummeting levels of trust -- are self-inflicted. They're self-inflicted because the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and have done whatever necessary to help Democrats.

They should have learned a lesson from the election, but they didn't. And now here's Joe Biden praising them and commiserating that they're hemorrhaging viewers.

WATCH:

🚨A rambling Joe Biden tells the Propaganda Press they’ve “done a hell of a job” — laments that fewer and fewer Americans are consuming legacy media:



“Now you have to deal with the exceedingly small number of people watching mainstream television and reading the newspapers."… pic.twitter.com/ikJKZu4RfL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2024

Not only does Biden sound awful, this is cringey.

It’s pretty pathetic how Biden keeps apologizing to the press in this little speech.



That they’re so fragile they can’t handle the reality or their bad ratings.



And who’s to blame for those ratings?



They are. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 29, 2024

The media live and work in a bubble where they can't possibly imagine a world that disagrees with them and sees what hacks they are.

Legacy media’s days are numbered. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 29, 2024

They sure are.

The only ones that don’t understand why legacy media is dead are members of legacy media & their sycophants.



They still can’t grasp it. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 29, 2024

Of course they can't.

Joe speaking as if the legacy media isn't simply an arm of government being used entirely to push their propaganda… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 29, 2024

Exactly.

Media pic.twitter.com/4b3bRULY8H — Private First Class Kelly (@PrivateFCKelly) November 29, 2024

They are so totally Grima Wormtongue.

He appears to be upset because the media isn’t sharing the good news? No one can make this stuff up. Joe, there is no economic good news, your policies are gutting the middle class. https://t.co/LPC9IYEXYj — T Guffin MAGA (@twguffin) November 29, 2024

What good news?

People would watch "mainstream" media and read "newspapers" still if they actually contained "news" and not LIES. Nobody trusts legacy media whether it's tv, cable, radio, or print because we've been lied to far too long and too often. https://t.co/KTOIrHKgWT — N.M. 🎗️ (@JoeBauers9106) November 29, 2024

We're sick of being lied to and gaslighted.

Mostly lying about you, your family, your security violations, filmed deposition, medical condition, the economy, jobs, FEMA Aid, the Trump assassination attempts, your dropout from the race, and two wars. https://t.co/V2unKmzpsu — California Kid (@BrianRo88242805) November 29, 2024

And all those lies couldn't help save the Democratic Party.

The Legacy/mainstream media only has themselves to blame. They used to hide their allegiance to the Democrat party and their agenda. But, in the last few years, more people are seeing how they are nothing more than the propaganda wing of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/I1pguo1onN — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) November 29, 2024

It's plain as day.