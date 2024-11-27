So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of Weight Loss Drugs

There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Novo Nordisk via AP

Losing weight isn't easy. This writer knows that, from personal experience. But it can be done with diet and exercise, along with consistency and discipline.

But as the Biden-Harris administration starts packing up the Oval Office and heading for the exits, they're still passing rules and making trouble for the income Trump administration.

The latest bit is also a boon to big pharma, in the form of a new rule that would cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy under Medicare/Medicaid:

More from the AP:

Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning.

The costly proposal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services immediately sets the stage for a showdown between the powerful pharmaceutical industry and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an outspoken opponent of the weight-loss drugs who, as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, could block the measure.

While the rule would give millions of people access to weekly injectables that have helped people shed pounds so quickly that some have labeled them miracle drugs, it would cost taxpayers as much as $35 billion over the next decade.

$35 billion dollars.

YUP.

Having the government pay for it opens up a whole can of worms that lets the government put its nose in your personal business, including whether or not you're losing weight.

They sure yeeted the 'body positivity movement' real quick, huh?

We don't know what those long-term effects will be.

Apparently.

It gives the Left a talking point: 'Look at mean Trump! He wants fat people to die!'

Thank goodness!

Clearly Pritzker isn't using those drugs.

Just sayin'.

You're gonna want to sit down for this.

Completely on-brand for Biden.

