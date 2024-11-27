So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of Weight Loss Drugs

Losing weight isn't easy. This writer knows that, from personal experience. But it can be done with diet and exercise, along with consistency and discipline.

But as the Biden-Harris administration starts packing up the Oval Office and heading for the exits, they're still passing rules and making trouble for the income Trump administration.

The latest bit is also a boon to big pharma, in the form of a new rule that would cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy under Medicare/Medicaid:

BREAKING: Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have costly weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new Biden rule https://t.co/LqrD8P4ZFJ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 26, 2024

More from the AP:

Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning. The costly proposal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services immediately sets the stage for a showdown between the powerful pharmaceutical industry and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an outspoken opponent of the weight-loss drugs who, as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, could block the measure. While the rule would give millions of people access to weekly injectables that have helped people shed pounds so quickly that some have labeled them miracle drugs, it would cost taxpayers as much as $35 billion over the next decade.

$35 billion dollars.

Biden was the best thing to ever happen to Big Pharma — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) November 26, 2024

YUP.

Exercising, dieting and drinking more tap water would be a lot cheaper.



And your fellow taxpayers wouldn't have to pay for it. — Jack Bauer, Latino Supremacist (@JackBauerAD) November 26, 2024

Having the government pay for it opens up a whole can of worms that lets the government put its nose in your personal business, including whether or not you're losing weight.

Wait, I thought obesity was a good thing to be celebrated and embraced. What changed?🤔 — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) November 26, 2024

They sure yeeted the 'body positivity movement' real quick, huh?

I'm old enough to remember the left being vehemently against off-label use of drugs. Going to be interesting to see what late stage side effects occur from use of these drugs by non-diabetics. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 26, 2024

We don't know what those long-term effects will be.

So as a middle class tax payer who exercises 6 days w eek and is conscience of what I eat, I have to pay for some fat ass to get “free” Ozempic? — WaterGunCAD🔫 (@WELLofCAD) November 26, 2024

Apparently.

This rule will not be finalized until after Trump takes office, so it is a political statement, period. — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 26, 2024

It gives the Left a talking point: 'Look at mean Trump! He wants fat people to die!'

BREAKING: the "Biden rules" will be obsolete in 55 days! https://t.co/VXLpVo10f1 — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) November 26, 2024

Thank goodness!

The Pritzker Administration successfully pushed last year to expand coverage of these drugs for people enrolled in the state’s group health insurance program. But it came with a high price tag. Re-upping Dave McKinney’s @WBEZ story from April: https://t.co/4Z9u9VJRnV https://t.co/lYCkEpQOks — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) November 26, 2024

Clearly Pritzker isn't using those drugs.

Just sayin'.

Why? I’ve been assured fat positivity is the proper response to obesity. Are you telling me the left has been lying to me? https://t.co/dFrjSLyEUX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2024

You're gonna want to sit down for this.

Of course. One last payout to big Pharma. https://t.co/RBs3jNBc0T — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 26, 2024

Completely on-brand for Biden.