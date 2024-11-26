So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor Who Defends Israel

Ah, the United Nations. What's not to love about it? Like most governmental bodies, it's got all of the political corruption and none of the effectiveness.

They are a feckless, rotten organization that deserves to go the way of the dodo bird, and every day they prove it more and more:

Advertisement

Here's more from The Wall Street Journal:

The United Nations long ago lost credibility as a moral arbiter, but its assault on Israel is hitting a new low. On Wednesday the U.N. will refuse to renew the contract of Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Kenyan who is the Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide. Ms. Nderitu is an accomplished mediator, whose U.N. bio describes her as a 'recognized voice in the field of peacebuilding and violence prevention.' She has served in that role since 2020 and her tenure has been marked by careful study of humanity’s worst crime. She is being dismissed because she has stood firm in her belief that Israel’s war with Hamas isn’t genocide. In 2022 her office issued a guidance paper on 'when to refer to a situation as ‘genocide.’' The paper noted U.N. officials should 'adhere to the correct usage' of the term because of the political and legal sensitivities that surround it and 'its frequent misuse in referring to large scale, grave crimes committed against particular populations.'

So much for 'trust the experts', huh?

Nderitu has said the war in Gaza is not a genocide because it isn't a genocide. But the U.N. has made up its mind: Israel is guilty, and they'll make the evidence fit the supposed crime.

Kudos to her for standing by principles. — Christopher Burton🇺🇦 (@Observations87) November 26, 2024

Big kudos.

In good old days corruption would happen in the back rooms.



Now it happens in front of our eyes. — haim🎗️ (@haim_2010) November 26, 2024

Because they no longer fear consequences. They need to fear consequences.

The United Nations is functioning like some academic fields: by purging heretics. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) November 26, 2024

They'll still tell you they're the good guys, though.

They are not the good guys.

Ms. Nderitu is correct. We live in sad times when standing by the truth gets you fired. — Controlled Chaos Capital (@ControlChaos999) November 26, 2024

Very sad times.

Except to a cretin, it is patently obvious that the UN is a bad actor and we must divest this country of any interest or involvement with that organization. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

It needs to be defunded, booted out of Manhattan, and the building razed.

Then salt the earth for good measure.

The world sucks at preventing genocide. Also , genocide is not happening in Gaza. — TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) November 26, 2024

It is not happening in Gaza.

In case it still wasn’t clear that the UN thinks its mandate is simply to destroy the one Jewish state…. https://t.co/ROxxjGvjzx — Bonnie S. (@HgryChickenHome) November 26, 2024

That's their goal.

The UN is institutionally antisemitic. https://t.co/GpgiDO4ufO — Adam Ma’anit 🎗️ (@adammaanit) November 26, 2024

To the core.

The @UN is the modern face of antisemitism and anti-west bigotry. https://t.co/msOozVIxGT — @PuckheadDad (@PuckheadDad) November 26, 2024

Yes it is.