So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor Who Defends Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 26, 2024
ImgFlip

Ah, the United Nations. What's not to love about it? Like most governmental bodies, it's got all of the political corruption and none of the effectiveness.

They are a feckless, rotten organization that deserves to go the way of the dodo bird, and every day they prove it more and more:

Here's more from The Wall Street Journal:

The United Nations long ago lost credibility as a moral arbiter, but its assault on Israel is hitting a new low. On Wednesday the U.N. will refuse to renew the contract of Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Kenyan who is the Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide.

Ms. Nderitu is an accomplished mediator, whose U.N. bio describes her as a 'recognized voice in the field of peacebuilding and violence prevention.' She has served in that role since 2020 and her tenure has been marked by careful study of humanity’s worst crime. She is being dismissed because she has stood firm in her belief that Israel’s war with Hamas isn’t genocide.

In 2022 her office issued a guidance paper on 'when to refer to a situation as ‘genocide.’' The paper noted U.N. officials should 'adhere to the correct usage' of the term because of the political and legal sensitivities that surround it and 'its frequent misuse in referring to large scale, grave crimes committed against particular populations.'

So much for 'trust the experts', huh?

Nderitu has said the war in Gaza is not a genocide because it isn't a genocide. But the U.N. has made up its mind: Israel is guilty, and they'll make the evidence fit the supposed crime.

Big kudos.

Because they no longer fear consequences. They need to fear consequences.

They'll still tell you they're the good guys, though.

They are not the good guys.

Very sad times.

It needs to be defunded, booted out of Manhattan, and the building razed.

Then salt the earth for good measure.

It is not happening in Gaza.

That's their goal.

To the core.

Yes it is.

