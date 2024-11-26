She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational...
So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor...
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy...
New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by...
Some Are More Equal Than Others: Judge Rules Male Volleyball Player Can Participate...
DRAG HER! Carol Roth Revisiting Janet Yellen's So-Called 'Greatest Hits' In 1 BRUTAL...
CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
PURE NIGHTMARE FUEL: We Saw Joy Reid's Latest TikTok Video, So Now You...

Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 26, 2024
gif

We really hoped the War on Christmas would finally die, what with the resounding rejection of the Left and their woke nonsense in the last election. It seems, in some areas, there's at least a truce -- we're seeing more 'Merry Christmas' decorations and less finger-wagging about being 'inclusive' and 'sensitive' to those who don't celebrate Christmas.

Advertisement

But some people didn't get the memo. Like this teacher:

The entire post reads:

Teacher: Well, sometimes schools can make special rules to protect the mental health of the class.

Based 4th Faust: I have a right to feee speech and a right to exercise my religion.

Teacher: Well, those are the rule for our class and I will write you up if you break them.

Knows-his-rights-Faust: my parents would be so proud of me if I got written up about this.

------ the next day -----

Teacher: so I want to let you all know that I was mistaken yesterday. You are allowed to say whatever you like about Christmas. #RaisingConservativeKids

BOOM.

We like the way you think.

Recommended

She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer lives in a blue area; it's scary. Thank goodness for school choice.

This is reasonable.

It's not about multiculturalism -- it's about forcing wokeness on the majority population.

Yes you can.

It still exists.

Advertisement

So ungovernable.

No one should put up with it.

It will serve them well in and out of school.

Tags: CHRISTMAS PARENTS SCHOOL SON WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
justmindy
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's Health is Why Dems Lost
justmindy
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and Bias
Amy Curtis
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation to Host Al Sharpton
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff Amy Curtis
Advertisement