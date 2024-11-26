Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition

We really hoped the War on Christmas would finally die, what with the resounding rejection of the Left and their woke nonsense in the last election. It seems, in some areas, there's at least a truce -- we're seeing more 'Merry Christmas' decorations and less finger-wagging about being 'inclusive' and 'sensitive' to those who don't celebrate Christmas.

Advertisement

But some people didn't get the memo. Like this teacher:

9th grade teacher: The holiday season is coming up, and we will not be playing Christmas music, saying Merry Christmas or talking about Christianity.



15yo Faust son: that's a violation of my first amendment rights.



Teacher: Well, sometimes schools can make special rules to… — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) November 25, 2024

The entire post reads:

Teacher: Well, sometimes schools can make special rules to protect the mental health of the class. Based 4th Faust: I have a right to feee speech and a right to exercise my religion. Teacher: Well, those are the rule for our class and I will write you up if you break them. Knows-his-rights-Faust: my parents would be so proud of me if I got written up about this. ------ the next day ----- Teacher: so I want to let you all know that I was mistaken yesterday. You are allowed to say whatever you like about Christmas. #RaisingConservativeKids

BOOM.

Or on second thought, we need school address so we can send LOTS of Christmas cards to said teacher. 😂🤣 — Stephanie Orr (@MamaBearOnGuard) November 25, 2024

We like the way you think.

Nice!! Well done and tell 4th Faust they saved a whole class from that nonsense!



Also, thanks for the book, its scary raising kids here. — 008 (@Thorsday008) November 25, 2024

This writer lives in a blue area; it's scary. Thank goodness for school choice.

As a teacher, I support classroom rules that create a safe, effective, and inclusive environment. I do not support classroom rules that arbitrarily violate the Constitution because the teacher has watched too many episodes of The View. — NightmareAttic (@nightmare_attic) November 25, 2024

This is reasonable.

Can someone please explain to me why it's called MULTIculturalism when the host nation's culture has to be hidden away in case it offends someone?



If there are aspects of other cultures I find offensive, such as hijabs, can I ask they be removed?



Inclusion works both ways.🤷‍♂️ — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) November 25, 2024

It's not about multiculturalism -- it's about forcing wokeness on the majority population.

You can train kids to stand on principle in public schools: https://t.co/3nVQE0Xqmc — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) November 25, 2024

Yes you can.

Your lefty aunt at Thanksgiving: "There is no war on Christmas!!!"



Reality: https://t.co/vnSDBX5u9M — G.G. Geist | The Potter's Philosophy (@gg_geist) November 25, 2024

It still exists.

Advertisement

So ungovernable.

Boss going viral again because she's raising kids who don't put up with this nonsense. https://t.co/98MBaVY8iq — Jenn (@JennTBU) November 25, 2024

No one should put up with it.

Well done @Advo_Katy! 👏👏



➡️ Parents, it’s your job to train your kids to think clearly, and it’s your job to be an example of courage in standing up and speaking up for what is right so they can imitate you! #worldview #parenting #discipleship https://t.co/08Z2VMT6pi — Josue Sierra (@jmsierra) November 26, 2024

It will serve them well in and out of school.