HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric

The Left really, really wants to censor speech and 'misinformation' -- but only from those they don't like, of course. That speech is 'hate speech' and (in their twisted world view) not protected by the First Amendment.

It is, of course.

But the persist in classifying speech they don't like or agree with as dangerous, even violent.

Their speech -- no matter who violent or vulgar -- is just speech and they not only have a right to it, it's a moral obligation.

For the last decade, they've called Donald Trump Hitler, an existential threat to democracy, a fascist who will take away our freedoms. They did so knowing (hoping?) that someone would act on it and harm Trump. And it happened. Not once, but twice.

The second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, appears to have been motivated by all the inflammatory rhetoric:

The guy who tried to kill Trump in the second assassination attempt seems to have been motivated by Democrat talking points. He described Trump as a dictator like all good Democrats did. pic.twitter.com/mlDxV3rvBt — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 26, 2024

More from Politico:

But are Biden and Harris to blame for Routh’s plot? Routh clearly views Trump as a threat to democracy, echoing a major piece of Democrats’ case against Trump during this election cycle, as well as that of anti-Trump Republicans. That said, the only reference to Biden is made amid the discussion of the Middle East, as described above. The letter didn’t mention Harris at all.

We would argue yes, they are.

If nothing else, for the consistency of the application of the Left's own rules.

We have got to do something about these people. They are making folks crazy. I know older folks who were shaking in their boots before the election because MSNBC had them convinced that Trump was gonna round dems up and start killing them on day 1. This is not healthy for our… — MolonNukei (@MolonNukei) November 26, 2024

The Left should be held accountable for this rhetoric, as this writer argued here.

You'd think having a letter from a man in prison for attempting to assassinate a former president personally addressed to him would cause Khardori to do some sole searching about the tone of his writing.



Alas, you would be wrong. — Aaron Rodgers' Burner Account (@PlzNoCancel1) November 26, 2024

You would be very wrong.

Democrats knew of their hold on the mentally unstable.

They knew it would happen this way

Every single mouthpiece is guilty of influencing evil — Guy (@cwardmon) November 26, 2024

It's much easier to draw connections between the Democrats' rhetoric and the violence against Trump than it is to, say, draw a line between a school shooter and every American gun owner.

Yet the Left loves to engage in the latter.

Exactly.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Remember that? We do.

Nothing but projection.

If you think the left is done trying to groom assassins you’ve lost your mind https://t.co/cLLMrxmSFJ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 26, 2024

They are not done.

And yet the author of the Politico piece concludes that we cannot know for sure why Routh wanted to kill Trump. FFS. https://t.co/LSarEDCEs3 — Mary 🥧 Thankful Ginger 🦃 (@mchastain81) November 26, 2024

Only a writer for Politico would say that.

The rest of us know.