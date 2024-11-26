HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric

'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Left really, really wants to censor speech and 'misinformation'  -- but only from those they don't like, of course. That speech is 'hate speech' and (in their twisted world view) not protected by the First Amendment.

It is, of course.

But the persist in classifying speech they don't like or agree with as dangerous, even violent.

Their speech -- no matter who violent or vulgar -- is just speech and they not only have a right to it, it's a moral obligation.

For the last decade, they've called Donald Trump Hitler, an existential threat to democracy, a fascist who will take away our freedoms. They did so knowing (hoping?) that someone would act on it and harm Trump. And it happened. Not once, but twice.

The second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, appears to have been motivated by all the inflammatory rhetoric:

More from Politico:

But are Biden and Harris to blame for Routh’s plot? Routh clearly views Trump as a threat to democracy, echoing a major piece of Democrats’ case against Trump during this election cycle, as well as that of anti-Trump Republicans. That said, the only reference to Biden is made amid the discussion of the Middle East, as described above. The letter didn’t mention Harris at all.

We would argue yes, they are.

If nothing else, for the consistency of the application of the Left's own rules.

The Left should be held accountable for this rhetoric, as this writer argued here.

You would be very wrong.

It's much easier to draw connections between the Democrats' rhetoric and the violence against Trump than it is to, say, draw a line between a school shooter and every American gun owner.

Yet the Left loves to engage in the latter.

Exactly.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Remember that? We do.

Nothing but projection.

They are not done.

Only a writer for Politico would say that.

The rest of us know.

