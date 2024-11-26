MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If there's a better illustration for how the Democrats govern -- and how they treat their inferiors -- this writer is hard pressed to think of it.

Kamala Harris lost and left a campaign that, despite raising a billion dollars, is actually in the red. The lower-level staffers will, of course, bear the brunt of this fiscal mismanagement.

To the point where the DNC has launched a GoFundMe to help them:

More from Fox News:

The union representing members of the Democratic National Committee launched a GoFundMe to raise money for staffers who were abruptly laid off last week – prompting backlash from those still on the DNC payroll who have described the cuts as a 'betrayal' of party values.

The GoFundMe created by the DNC union seeks to raise $25,000 to assist staff impacted by the layoffs following their losses in the 2024 election. 

Members of the DNC staff union said on the fundraising page that the abrupt wave of layoffs had included two-thirds of DNC staffers, who were let go with little notice and with 'no severance.'


But in her campaign, the little guy comes last. Imagine how she would've treated Americans.

If there was ever proof they shouldn't run so much as a lemonade stand, this is.

Yes, they do.

That's right -- she also paid Beyoncé to not-perform at her campaign events.

She's leading in the polls!

We bet things are an absolute cluster behind the scenes.

The DNC hasn't lifted a finger to help people in North Carolina.

Yep.

And it would've been so, so bad.

They would've transitioned to cushy jobs in the Harris administration.

Hiding in their mansions.

