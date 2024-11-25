The Hill Wants You to Know Bill Clinton Thinks It's a Bad Thing Trump Expects Loyalty From Staff

One of the biggest problems with Donald Trump's first term was some of his his less-than-stellar staffing picks, especially the people who left his administration and wrote tell-all books and ran to the media to smear the former president.

Advertisement

So it's wise for Trump to want staff who are loyal to him.

Bill Clinton seems to think that's a problem, though.

Bill Clinton: Trump interested in 100 percent loyalty ‘no matter who gets hurt’ https://t.co/lpfTsBQkkT — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2024

More from The Hill:

Former President Clinton said President-elect Trump is interested in keeping people around him who are 100 percent loyal, “no matter who gets hurt.” “You have to listen to Donald Trump. He’s been very forthright about how he views the world. He’s interested in people who are loyal to him 100 percent of the time, no matter what the issue, no matter what the facts, no matter who gets hurt,” Clinton said Sunday during an interview on MSNBC.

Right. Like his administration wasn't chock-full of loyalists.

Interesting how Democrats think only Trump should not expect loyalty from those around him. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 25, 2024

Very interesting.

How many disloyal people did Clinton surround himself with? — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) November 25, 2024

Not a one.

No one is going to get hurt except criminals. — Maryland Election Integrity Group (@EFFE4USA) November 25, 2024

That's the problem, according to Democrats.

You ruined the life of a 23 year old intern who you manipulated as the most powerful man in the world.



Your opinion on these things means dick — vomit romney (@VomitRomney) November 25, 2024

Absolutely.

What president wouldn't expect 100% loyalty to America?



What civil servant would follow orders that are illegal?



Biden has several seeking immunity? Why? Weren't they loyal?



Loyal to whom? America? To Americans? Or to the DC elite powerful... funneling millions of invaders. — Ken Herzberg (@HerzbergKen) November 25, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

Which is funny because Clinton was at Trump's wedding when he married Melania.

Name one Clinton or Biden or Obama cabinet member who was not strictly loyal to thier POTUS - but for Trump it’s bad ? This is how they operate and this is why the press is DYING more everyday - they will cease to exist within the decade https://t.co/DlrXZKq6zw — Finn Mckool (@FMckool) November 25, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.