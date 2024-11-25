BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...
The Hill Wants You to Know Bill Clinton Thinks It's a Bad Thing Trump Expects Loyalty From Staff

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the biggest problems with Donald Trump's first term was some of his his less-than-stellar staffing picks, especially the people who left his administration and wrote tell-all books and ran to the media to smear the former president.

Advertisement

So it's wise for Trump to want staff who are loyal to him.

Bill Clinton seems to think that's a problem, though.

More from The Hill:

Former President Clinton said President-elect Trump is interested in keeping people around him who are 100 percent loyal, “no matter who gets hurt.”

“You have to listen to Donald Trump. He’s been very forthright about how he views the world. He’s interested in people who are loyal to him 100 percent of the time, no matter what the issue, no matter what the facts, no matter who gets hurt,” Clinton said Sunday during an interview on MSNBC.

Right. Like his administration wasn't chock-full of loyalists.

Very interesting.

Not a one.

That's the problem, according to Democrats.

Absolutely.

Excellent questions, all.

Which is funny because Clinton was at Trump's wedding when he married Melania.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

