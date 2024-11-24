Women Win: Georgetown Grants Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodation, Fight to Change Policy Continues

Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Tr...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 24, 2024
Twitchy

A few days ago, we told you about Georgetown Law, and how the school refused a reasonable accommodation for a pregnant student who is due to give birth during exams. The student's professor and her classmates approved of the accommodation, but the school -- or someone in the school's administration -- said no.

Why? Because it would be 'inequitable' to 'non-birthing students.'

Classmates rallied around the student and sent a petition to the administration. 

They have now granted the accommodation:

More from The Hoya:

After initially denying a pregnant student accommodation for her final exams and facing backlash from students, Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) reached an agreement with the student on her accommodations. 

Brittany Lovely (LAW ’26) is due to give birth to her first child within the first two weeks of December, which includes the law school’s final exam period, but has an in-person final exam scheduled for Dec. 13. Though Lovely’s professor approved a request to either take the exam early or take it from home so could care for her child, the university initially denied it and said it would be inequitable to other students in her class.

Law students began a petition in support of Lovely Nov. 21, urging the law school to grant Lovely necessary accommodations, before a university spokesperson said in a statement in the evening of Nov. 22 that law school officials had reached an agreement with Lovely.

But there's a catch: the school is only giving Lovey a one-time accommodation.

Lovey wants a policy change.

There needs to be a permanent change.

This writer is willing to speculate the person who did is 1) a woman and 2) childless.

While putting hurdles in the way.

As this writer and others said in the original piece, if Lovely were asking for an accommodation because she had an abortion, the school would have approved it.

No lies detected.

YUP.

They sure do.

Okay, this made us chuckle.

What a nightmare.

But all self-inflicted.

