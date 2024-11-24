Women Win: Georgetown Grants Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodation, Fight to Change Policy Continues

A few days ago, we told you about Georgetown Law, and how the school refused a reasonable accommodation for a pregnant student who is due to give birth during exams. The student's professor and her classmates approved of the accommodation, but the school -- or someone in the school's administration -- said no.

Why? Because it would be 'inequitable' to 'non-birthing students.'

Classmates rallied around the student and sent a petition to the administration.

They have now granted the accommodation:

UPDATE: The Hoya reports that the pregnant Georgetown Law student has been accommodated.



The article also notes that the professor had originally granted an accommodation but the university rejected it. https://t.co/2lFEtEmfJj pic.twitter.com/psAfrrCowz — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) November 23, 2024

More from The Hoya:

After initially denying a pregnant student accommodation for her final exams and facing backlash from students, Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) reached an agreement with the student on her accommodations. Brittany Lovely (LAW ’26) is due to give birth to her first child within the first two weeks of December, which includes the law school’s final exam period, but has an in-person final exam scheduled for Dec. 13. Though Lovely’s professor approved a request to either take the exam early or take it from home so could care for her child, the university initially denied it and said it would be inequitable to other students in her class. Law students began a petition in support of Lovely Nov. 21, urging the law school to grant Lovely necessary accommodations, before a university spokesperson said in a statement in the evening of Nov. 22 that law school officials had reached an agreement with Lovely.

But there's a catch: the school is only giving Lovey a one-time accommodation.

Lovey wants a policy change.

They offered a one time exemption which helps Brittany Lovely but not the next mom, so Lovely is still petitioning for a permanent policy change: https://t.co/G2ZNx3rph3 — Leah Libresco Sargeant (@LeahLibresco) November 24, 2024

There needs to be a permanent change.

