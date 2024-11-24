So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists...
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney...
HA HA! Liz Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala HURT HER With Independents in Pennsylvania...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the...
VIP
BUCKLE UP! Can't Wait to See the Looks on Lefties FACES When They...
Taylor Lorenz FLIPS OUT in Back and Forth When Nate Silver Dares Point...
We'd PAY to See That! Geraldo Rivera BRAGS That He'd 'Square Off' with...
'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump...
X Mourns As TV Legend, Conservative Patriot (and Twitchy Fave) Chuck Woolery Passes...
Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal...
Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But...
Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving...
NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place

BUSTED: Airline Employee Worked As DEA Informant to Get Cut of Funds Seized Under Civil Asset Forfeiture

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 24, 2024
ImgFlip

One of the most egregious violations of our rights is the concept of 'civil asset forfeiture.' Without evidence of a real crime, law enforcement can seize the cash or property of a person pretty much any reason, and then it's on the victim to prove that cash/property wasn't crime adjacent -- an arduous process that's often the punishment and leads to agencies padding their budgets with the ill-gotten gains.

Advertisement

It should be prohibited under the Fifth Amendment

But it's not, and this story demonstrates how it inspires bad actors for profit:

More from IJ:

The Justice Department has ordered the Drug Enforcement Administration to suspend its longstanding practice of searching passengers at airports — and seizing their cash — after the department’s internal watchdog raised concerns that it was fueling widespread civil rights violations and potential racial profiling.

In a management directive issued on Thursday, the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General said it had been hearing complaints about the searches for years — and had recently learned new information that suggested there were significant problems with them, including potential constitutional violations.

The IG found that the program 'creates substantial risks that DEA Special Agents and Task Force Officers will conduct these activities improperly; impose unwarranted burdens on, and violate the legal rights of, innocent travelers.' It also found that the searches 'waste law enforcement resources on ineffective interdiction actions.'

There is legislation to stop this:

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The FAIR Act would 'remove the profit incentive that drives so many federal forfeitures, end the federal 'equitable sharing' program that is used to circumvent state law protections for property rights, and eliminate the unfair administrative forfeiture process' and was reintroduced in March 2023.

Basically.

Which is maddening.

Yeah, 'problematic' is a gross understatement.

YUP. Another job for DOGE.

And law enforcement are padding budgets with civil asset forfeiture. It needs to stop.

Advertisement

Our sentiments exactly.

We hope so, too.

And even then, depending on the circumstances.

THIS.

Because it is.

Tags: AIRPORT CIVIL RIGHTS DRUGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
Sam J.
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)
Sam J.
So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again
Sam J.
Taylor Lorenz FLIPS OUT in Back and Forth When Nate Silver Dares Point Out She NEVER Lists an Age and LOL
Sam J.
HA HA! Liz Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala HURT HER With Independents in Pennsylvania and Michigan
Amy Curtis
Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But It's Still REALLY Funny (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement