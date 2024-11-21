Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for Whining About Free Food

This writer wondered how Tim Walz became governor of Minnesota. Yeah, they elected Jesse Ventura, but he was just an odd duck. Tim Walz is weird. Then this writer remembers she has family up in the North Star State who she hasn't spoken to since 1989, and she sees stories like this and it makes so much sense:

Advertisement

A Hospital in Duluth, MN has apologized to their employees for serving them free Chick Fil A and called complaining employees "courageous" for speaking out against the chicken sandwiches. I wish I was joking but sadly, I’m not. https://t.co/vnhCAUS0Rr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 20, 2024

More from The Daily Wire:

A Minnesota hospital issued a profuse apology to staff after failing to abide by its “values of respect and justice” — by giving out free Chick-fil-A. Essentia Health in Duluth wrote to staff last Tuesday after staff clucked about the free sandwiches available in the St. Mary’s Medical Center’s atrium earlier that day. “We have received feedback from some colleagues who were concerned or offended by this occurrence, and we value colleagues feeling comfortable expressing their reservations,” Tammy Kritzer, senior vice president for regional operations at Essentia Health wrote in an email to medical staff that was obtained by The Daily Wire.

Egads.

This writer is also embarrassed to have worked in health care. Offended by chicken sandwiches? Really?

Not good enough.



The hospital must offer counseling for those traumatized and mandatory sensitivity training to the person who carelessly brought in the Hate Chicken. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 20, 2024

Mmmm. Some delicious hate chicken.

Liberals complain about a free lunch. Not really a surprise. If the free lunch was, say McDonald’s the vegans will scream about cows or something. There is no placating the woke left. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) November 20, 2024

Donald Trump could cure cancer tomorrow and the Left would find a way to complain about it.

Liberals are why we can't have nice things. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) November 20, 2024

Yup.

The new Congress should give the concession for the Congressional dining facilities to Chick Fil A. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) November 20, 2024

That would be hilarious.

How dare they donate to the Salvation Army which helps homeless and poor people. Without discrimination.



How dare they use a Christian organization, where they individual restaurants are open by franchisees who may not be christian. — Dr. W (@LetsGoWVPower) November 21, 2024

The audacity.

That’s freaking crazy! We have a Chick Fil A *in* our hospital. It stays busier than all of the other places there. — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) November 20, 2024

That someone hasn't complained about it is amazing.

Clearly, you don't work in Minnesota.

If you've ever thought a medical patient deserved hospital food instead of Chick-fil-A, we need to have a serious discussion about which part of the Hippocratic oath you don't understand. https://t.co/EqeSsPGbgT — Isaac Willour (@IsaacWillour) November 20, 2024

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

Guys, Trump won. We don’t have to do this anymore. We get to just enjoy chicken sandwiches now. You’re free to like or dislike a restaurant just based on its food, service, prices and location. https://t.co/FVLrjKLFtK — Jeff Kolb (@jpkolb) November 20, 2024

Expect pockets of this nonsense for the next four years.

Yes it is.

Wackos have taken over the asylum https://t.co/AykIh7UIvK — Owen Kearns (@1oldtrucker) November 20, 2024

They sure have.