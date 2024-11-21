Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for Whining About Free Food

It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

This writer wondered how Tim Walz became governor of Minnesota. Yeah, they elected Jesse Ventura, but he was just an odd duck. Tim Walz is weird. Then this writer remembers she has family up in the North Star State who she hasn't spoken to since 1989, and she sees stories like this and it makes so much sense:

More from The Daily Wire:

A Minnesota hospital issued a profuse apology to staff after failing to abide by its “values of respect and justice” — by giving out free Chick-fil-A.

Essentia Health in Duluth wrote to staff last Tuesday after staff clucked about the free sandwiches available in the St. Mary’s Medical Center’s atrium earlier that day.

“We have received feedback from some colleagues who were concerned or offended by this occurrence, and we value colleagues feeling comfortable expressing their reservations,” Tammy Kritzer, senior vice president for regional operations at Essentia Health wrote in an email to medical staff that was obtained by The Daily Wire.

Egads.

This writer is also embarrassed to have worked in health care. Offended by chicken sandwiches? Really?

Mmmm. Some delicious hate chicken.

Donald Trump could cure cancer tomorrow and the Left would find a way to complain about it.

Yup.

That would be hilarious.

The audacity.

That someone hasn't complained about it is amazing.

Clearly, you don't work in Minnesota.

This made us chuckle.

Expect pockets of this nonsense for the next four years.

Yes it is.

They sure have.

Tags: CHICK-FIL-A MINNESOTA WOKENESS

