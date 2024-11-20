CHOICE WINS: NC House Overrides Roy Cooper's Veto of School Choice Legislation (WATCH)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

We like school choice. Love it, really. This writer uses school choice to send her boys to Catholic schools because -- after the disaster that was 'remote learning' (thanks, Governor Evers!) -- she was never, ever sending her boys to public school again.

And that's how it should be. That money should follow the student and not public schools, which are often failing our children.

In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper recently vetoed a school choice bill. Because Democrat.

But the House just overrode that veto:

That's amazing.

Let's GO!

This is what political courage looks like.

This is what putting kids before unions looks like.

Kudos to Tricia Cotham.

Yes it is.

You love to see it.

What an absolute jacka** Cooper is.

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Maybe these Democrats get it, and get that school choice benefits kids. Maybe they just don't want to get voted out of office.

Either way, well done.

Mark your calendars, cause this writer is praising Democrats for making a good policy decision.

Roy Cooper is having a bad day.

But the children and families of North Carolina win.

