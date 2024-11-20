CHOICE WINS: NC House Overrides Roy Cooper's Veto of School Choice Legislation (WATCH)

We like school choice. Love it, really. This writer uses school choice to send her boys to Catholic schools because -- after the disaster that was 'remote learning' (thanks, Governor Evers!) -- she was never, ever sending her boys to public school again.

And that's how it should be. That money should follow the student and not public schools, which are often failing our children.

In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper recently vetoed a school choice bill. Because Democrat.

But the House just overrode that veto:

BREAKING: North Carolina House just voted to OVERRIDE Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a school choice bill.



The vote was 72 to 44, more than the required 60% supermajority.



The bill clears the school choice waitlist of 54,000 students by funding their scholarships. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

That's amazing.

Speaker Tim Moore: "Having passed by the requisite three-fifths vote, the House has OVERRIDDEN the Governor's veto, and the bill was sent to the Senate by special message."



The Senate is expected to pass the bill with the required 60% supermajority. pic.twitter.com/pyQkoRyGLO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

Let's GO!

Rep. @triciacotham was instrumental in getting universal school choice in North Carolina.



She switched from the Democrat Party to the GOP on the issue of school choice in 2023. pic.twitter.com/cheXrEN3Cq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

This is what political courage looks like.

This is what putting kids before unions looks like.

Kudos to Tricia Cotham.

Tricia Cotham: "It is shameful for our governor to try and set up a fight between hurricane victim relief and children. They are not the same."



"This is a great day for North Carolina. It's going to be a great day for families and for children."



You can say that again. pic.twitter.com/LFUhTztZqF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

Yes it is.

House Bill 10

Veto Override 🚨

72 to 44 ✅️ pic.twitter.com/LpyyEODdK2 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

You love to see it.

Friendly reminder Democrat Governor Roy Cooper issued a STATE OF EMERGENCY over school choice in North Carolina.



Today's veto override is glorious.



Thank you, @NCHouseSpeaker @triciacotham. pic.twitter.com/WdzTb6h96k — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

What an absolute jacka** Cooper is.

Democrat Governor Roy Cooper also sent his kid to a private school.



He vetoed a school choice bill.



North Carolina's House just voted to OVERRIDE that hypocrite's veto. pic.twitter.com/Kv78eRdObU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2024

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Three DEMOCRATS voted in favor of OVERRIDING Democrat Governor Roy Cooper's school choice veto 🚨



Glorious. pic.twitter.com/btLKT4XijO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 20, 2024

Maybe these Democrats get it, and get that school choice benefits kids. Maybe they just don't want to get voted out of office.

Either way, well done.

These three DEMOCRATS voted to OVERRIDE Democrat Governor Roy Cooper's school choice veto.



The vote was 72 to 44.



The House needed a 60% supermajority and they got it.



This is the way. pic.twitter.com/3mkkeZNt2x — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 20, 2024

Mark your calendars, cause this writer is praising Democrats for making a good policy decision.

BREAKING: North Carolina Senate Calendar shows they will vote to override Governor Roy Cooper's school choice veto today 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uqH9XjwRPe — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 20, 2024

Roy Cooper is having a bad day.

But the children and families of North Carolina win.