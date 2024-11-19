ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Ruling

We love Catherine Herridge here at Twitchy. She's what actual journalists do, and we've written about her in the past. She's facing fines and jail time over a contempt ruling related to her sources. Herridge refuses to name those sources related to her reporting on the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

And now she may be facing punishment for it:

NEW: Former Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge is fighting a contempt order that could result in fines or even jailtime for refusing to reveal a source.



Today, an appeals court panel seemed unlikely to rescue her.



w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/PEmB2HrDny pic.twitter.com/zqzUtYKMKf — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 18, 2024

More from Politico:

A federal appeals court panel appears unlikely to rescue a former Fox News reporter facing fines — and potentially jail time — for refusing to identify her source for a series of stories about a woman with ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The case involving reporter Catherine Herridge could become the first big showdown over press freedom during President Donald Trump’s second term. As president, Trump will lack the power to directly waive the fine or potential jail time that Herridge faces, but he could order the Justice Department to settle an underlying lawsuit filed by the woman, Yanping Chen. Settling the suit would wipe away the fines and any other punishment against Herridge. Trump has long praised and amplified Herridge’s reporting on other topics, especially her stories that raised questions about the investigations he faced in 2017 and 2018 over his presidential campaign’s contacts with Russia.

It's also refreshing to see a story that doesn't make Trump out to somehow be the villain.

Did you happen to notice the CBS in the photo, Kyle? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 19, 2024

He did not. We wondered about that too.

Wasn’t this based on her time at CBS — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) November 18, 2024

Yup.

CBS fired her.

You a**hole she left Fox News in 2019 to go work for CBS, good lord you people suck at your job. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 19, 2024

And CBS doesn't seem interested in helping her. Well, would you look at that….all these leftist loonbats in the comments championing the prosecution of the protected rights of a journalist, while screaming Trump is a threat to democracy out of the other side of their faces. Bravo.👏 👏 👏 #TDS — Josiah (@RealJCochran) November 18, 2024

It's almost like they don't care about any of that.

Her position at CBS didn’t fit your narrative?



Herridge will gladly go to jail before revealing her source. — Old School Drew (@MentholDealer) November 18, 2024

As a journalist will do. Shouldn't come to this, though.

Guys, this is Wikipedia level stuff,

most recently, she was a CBS NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONENT, FOX WAS YEARS AGO.



What is it you are trying to insinuate? https://t.co/VjkIKwtbhF pic.twitter.com/7wJ8vis7fw — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) November 19, 2024

We all know what they're trying to imply.

Former CBS News reporter.

Remember when they illegally seized Herridge's laptop and notes? https://t.co/d1AbYMuslD — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 19, 2024

We sure do.

It’s not an accident she’s being referred to as a “Fox News reporter” despite having been at CBS for 5 years when this whole thing started. https://t.co/Z6MRjkT1od — Jay Parker (@Soob) November 19, 2024

Not an accident at all.

Outrageous that @C__Herridge is still being put through this.



Forcing a reporter to reveal their source undermines the fundamental principles of a free press and has far-reaching consequences for journalism, public accountability, and democracy. https://t.co/jytg1V28jf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 18, 2024

It is outrageous.

Seems like the China may have some influence in Bidens government... https://t.co/cKKt6dgFGS — North Side Anthony 🇺🇸 (@chicagoanthony_) November 18, 2024

Sure does. That's not a good thing.