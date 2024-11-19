She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant...
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved...
VIP
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......
Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not...
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate...
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His...
'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Ille...
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About...
It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers...
Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out...
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling...
Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being...

ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Ruling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 19, 2024
Sarah D.

We love Catherine Herridge here at Twitchy. She's what actual journalists do, and we've written about her in the past. She's facing fines and jail time over a contempt ruling related to her sources. Herridge refuses to name those sources related to her reporting on the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Advertisement

And now she may be facing punishment for it:

More from Politico:

A federal appeals court panel appears unlikely to rescue a former Fox News reporter facing fines — and potentially jail time — for refusing to identify her source for a series of stories about a woman with ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The case involving reporter Catherine Herridge could become the first big showdown over press freedom during President Donald Trump’s second term.

As president, Trump will lack the power to directly waive the fine or potential jail time that Herridge faces, but he could order the Justice Department to settle an underlying lawsuit filed by the woman, Yanping Chen. Settling the suit would wipe away the fines and any other punishment against Herridge.

Trump has long praised and amplified Herridge’s reporting on other topics, especially her stories that raised questions about the investigations he faced in 2017 and 2018 over his presidential campaign’s contacts with Russia.

Recommended

UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's also refreshing to see a story that doesn't make Trump out to somehow be the villain.

He did not. We wondered about that too.

Yup.

CBS fired her.

And CBS doesn't seem interested in helping her.

It's almost like they don't care about any of that.

As a journalist will do. Shouldn't come to this, though.

Advertisement

We all know what they're trying to imply.

We sure do.

Not an accident at all.

It is outrageous.

Sure does. That's not a good thing.


Tags: CATHERINE HERRIDGE CBS NEWS CHINA CHINESE PROPAGANDA FIRST AMENDMENT JOURNALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)
Sam J.
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks
Sam J.
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers
Sam J.
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the Lot
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement