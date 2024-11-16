No More Pallets of Cash: Trump Admin to Put 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran to Restore Peace to Middle East

We expect a major shift on foreign policy when Donald Trump takes office. During his tenure, there were no new wars and a period of relative peace. We also cannot forget the Abraham Accords, which were a tremendous step forward in lasting relations in the Middle East.

One of the biggest agitators in the region is Iran. They fund Hamas and Hezbollah and are the reason Israel is currently at war with both. Iran hates Trump, mostly because Trump turned one of their high ranking officials into jelly on a Baghdad runway.

But Iran is problem. If they get nukes, Israel will be bombed and Iran will control the region.

So it's no surprise the Trump administration is going to make life difficult for Iran:

NEW



Donald Trump’s new administration will revive its “maximum pressure” policy to “bankrupt” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ability to fund regional proxies and develop nuclear weapons.



Trump’s foreign policy team will seek to ratchet up sanctions on Tehran, including vital… pic.twitter.com/qCxgML25Zd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2024

More from The Financial Times:

Donald Trump’s new administration will revive its 'maximum pressure' policy to 'bankrupt' Iran’s ability to fund regional proxies and develop nuclear weapons, according to people familiar with the transition. Trump’s foreign policy team will seek to ratchet up sanctions on Tehran, including vital oil exports, as soon as the president-elect re-enters the White House in January, people familiar with the transition said. 'He’s determined to reinstitute a maximum pressure strategy to bankrupt Iran as soon as possible,' said a national security expert familiar with the Trump transition. The plan will mark a shift in US foreign policy at a time of turmoil in the Middle East after Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack triggered a wave of regional hostilities and thrust Israel’s shadow war with Iran into the open.

Good.

If you’re against this, you should probably reevaluate your life. — Mendacium Maximus (Disinformation Enforcement) (@MoTEnforcement) November 16, 2024

Expect the Squad to start wailing about this.

We should probably try not sending them pallets of cash too. — Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) November 16, 2024

That would be wise.

Donald Trump is reportedly planning on reinstating his "maximum pressure strategy" to bankrupt Iran.



Trump’s transition team is preparing executive orders targeting Iran that could be issued on his first day in office, including sanctions on Iranian oil exports. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 16, 2024

All of this.

Iran has had a pretty nice time these past 4 yrs. It’s over now. pic.twitter.com/inJOj2Ontz — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) November 16, 2024

Good. It needs to be over.

Why do we not already sanction regimes who openly say they want to eradicate us??? — C. R. Walton (Earth Scientist & Sci-fi + Fantasy) (@lithologuy) November 16, 2024

Because Democrats are in power.

Harris wouldn't have done this. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) November 16, 2024

Not a chance.

PRAYING this happens & somehow lasts an entire life time https://t.co/v02wgwaSbi — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 16, 2024

Same.

That it sparks real change in Iran. For the people.

And world peace.