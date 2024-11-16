No More Pallets of Cash: Trump Admin to Put 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran to Restore Peace to Middle East

UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

We expect a major shift on foreign policy when Donald Trump takes office. During his tenure, there were no new wars and a period of relative peace. We also cannot forget the Abraham Accords, which were a tremendous step forward in lasting relations in the Middle East.

One of the biggest agitators in the region is Iran. They fund Hamas and Hezbollah and are the reason Israel is currently at war with both. Iran hates Trump, mostly because Trump turned one of their high ranking officials into jelly on a Baghdad runway.

But Iran is problem. If they get nukes, Israel will be bombed and Iran will control the region.

So it's no surprise the Trump administration is going to make life difficult for Iran:

More from The Financial Times:

Donald Trump’s new administration will revive its 'maximum pressure' policy to 'bankrupt' Iran’s ability to fund regional proxies and develop nuclear weapons, according to people familiar with the transition.

Trump’s foreign policy team will seek to ratchet up sanctions on Tehran, including vital oil exports, as soon as the president-elect re-enters the White House in January, people familiar with the transition said.

'He’s determined to reinstitute a maximum pressure strategy to bankrupt Iran as soon as possible,' said a national security expert familiar with the Trump transition. 

The plan will mark a shift in US foreign policy at a time of turmoil in the Middle East after Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack triggered a wave of regional hostilities and thrust Israel’s shadow war with Iran into the open.

Good.

Expect the Squad to start wailing about this.

That would be wise.

All of this.

Good. It needs to be over.

Because Democrats are in power.

Not a chance.

Same.

That it sparks real change in Iran. For the people.

And world peace.

