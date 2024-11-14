University of Pittsburgh Delays Creation of Antisemitism Committee Despite Attacks on Jewish Students

How many times has the Left told us Donald Trump and his voters are Nazis? Remember the Madison Square Garden rally? Even Hillary Clinton tried to link the rally to the actual Nazi rally that took place there in the 1930s. It's despicable and part of why Donald Trump won the election so soundly.

People are fed up being called Nazis when they're not.

Especially when the Left -- and their beloved institutions -- turns a blind eye to this:

Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh were slashed in the face by a Keffiyah-clad man. Another student wearing a Star of David was beaten by a mob. The response from the school’s DEI group? Delay the creation of an antisemitism committee due to “concern of its scope” pic.twitter.com/InKxsKlCoZ — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) November 13, 2024

Wow.

Concern for what? Clearly not the safety of Jewish students at @PittTweet. What a bureaucratic load of nonsense. https://t.co/r7vKE0uwqk — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) November 13, 2024

More from Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle:

Attempts to create an ad hoc committee to investigate antisemitism at the University of Pittsburgh were temporarily thwarted during a Nov. 4 Faculty Assembly meeting. Faculty Assembly President Robin Kear said the creation of the proposed committee was in response to an October discussion that focused on the 'safety of the Jewish student community and the campus climate for Jewish faculty.' The discussion followed two separate physical attacks against three Jewish University of Pittsburgh students. In the month following the discussion, she said, the urgency around those attacks has not diminished; instead, people have brought additional antisemitic issues to the attention of the executive committee. It is out of an 'urgency of concern' for those issues, she said, that the proposed creation of the committee is rooted. Faculty Assembly Vice President Kristin Kanthak said the idea that the university could solve antisemitism is a 'moonshot,' but it was worth a try.

No one is asking them to solve antisemitism -- but to protect Jewish students on campus.

Such attacks against any other student demographic would not be tolerated. Why are attacks against Jewish students allowed?

And it's not just the University of Pittsburgh.

Every single day, Jews are being attacked just because they are Jewish. This is insane. It won't stop until the authorities take it seriously and the attackers suffer heavy consequences. This is horrifying. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 13, 2024

It really is horrifying.

It’s past time to pursue legal action against schools that don’t protect all students. Make them pay. — Bob Anderson (@bob24225) November 13, 2024

Yep. These are definitely civil rights violations and should be punished accordingly.

University officials: “how can we be sure these attacks are actually antisemitic?” — Talia (@tfiiiiine) November 13, 2024

From the people who screamed about 'microaggressions' for years.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Yesterday the University of Pittsburgh postponed a vote to create a committee to combat antisemitism.



Today there are reports that several Jewish students were viciously attacked.



We are out of time, act now to stop this. https://t.co/oEpMzSBdzK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 13, 2024

This isn't hard: anyone who attacks a Jewish student will be expelled and face the full consequences of the law.

This needs to be elevated. Jewish students should not be attacked by pro jihadi thugs on college campuses. There is no excuse or justification for such hate crimes. These keffiyeh wearing opportunistic thugs need to be expelled and dealt with properly. https://t.co/ma6nXzErxr — Huggins🎗️ (@Huggins2687) November 13, 2024

And failure to act makes the institutions complicit in the attacks.