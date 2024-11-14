VIP
University of Pittsburgh Delays Creation of Antisemitism Committee Despite Attacks on Jewish Students

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 14, 2024
AngieArtist

How many times has the Left told us Donald Trump and his voters are Nazis? Remember the Madison Square Garden rally? Even Hillary Clinton tried to link the rally to the actual Nazi rally that took place there in the 1930s. It's despicable and part of why Donald Trump won the election so soundly.

People are fed up being called Nazis when they're not.

Especially when the Left -- and their beloved institutions -- turns a blind eye to this:

Wow.

More from Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle:

 Attempts to create an ad hoc committee to investigate antisemitism at the University of Pittsburgh were temporarily thwarted during a Nov. 4 Faculty Assembly meeting.

Faculty Assembly President Robin Kear said the creation of the proposed committee was in response to an October discussion that focused on the 'safety of the Jewish student community and the campus climate for Jewish faculty.'

The discussion followed two separate physical attacks against three Jewish University of Pittsburgh students.

In the month following the discussion, she said, the urgency around those attacks has not diminished; instead, people have brought additional antisemitic issues to the attention of the executive committee.

It is out of an 'urgency of concern' for those issues, she said, that the proposed creation of the committee is rooted.

Faculty Assembly Vice President Kristin Kanthak said the idea that the university could solve antisemitism is a 'moonshot,' but it was worth a try.

No one is asking them to solve antisemitism -- but to protect Jewish students on campus.

Such attacks against any other student demographic would not be tolerated. Why are attacks against Jewish students allowed?

And it's not just the University of Pittsburgh.

It really is horrifying.

Yep. These are definitely civil rights violations and should be punished accordingly.

From the people who screamed about 'microaggressions' for years.

Absolutely unacceptable.

This isn't hard: anyone who attacks a Jewish student will be expelled and face the full consequences of the law.

And failure to act makes the institutions complicit in the attacks.

