Make Enforcing Laws Great Again! Seattle (Yes, SEATTLE) Starts Jailing Shoplifters, Other Petty Criminals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 14, 2024
AngieArtist

If this is what MAGA looks like, sign us up for even more of it.

Seattle -- hardly a bastion of conservative ideology -- has started locking up shoplifters and other petty criminals after a four-year hiatus.

More from The New York Post:

Seattle has finally started tossing people in jail for low-level crimes again after four years of letting shoplifters, vandals and other petty criminals walk free.

The change, which went into effect earlier this month, reverses pandemic-era restrictions by King County that kept Seattle police from booking all but the most serious misdemeanors into the slammer.

Officials in the Emerald City argued the policy hamstrung prosecutors and cops.

But now Seattle’s ne’re-do-wells will face a jail cell if they flaunt the law.

It never should have come to this. There's zero justification for not enforcing laws about shoplifting and other petty crime. It's not 'restorative justice' and it's not 'equity' -- it harms communities and ruins lives.

That which is rewarded is repeated. And for years, places like Seattle rewarded the criminals.

There's no such thing as a 'victimless crime' -- someone, somewhere gets hurt.

Given how far the nation shifted to the right, they're hopefully reading the tea leaves and getting their act together.

Sure seems to be true.

Totally novel.

And it's going to be a glorious day.

Laughed out loud.

They cannot have power.

They abuse it and ruin our cities.

