Make Enforcing Laws Great Again! Seattle (Yes, SEATTLE) Starts Jailing Shoplifters, Other Petty Criminals

If this is what MAGA looks like, sign us up for even more of it.

Seattle -- hardly a bastion of conservative ideology -- has started locking up shoplifters and other petty criminals after a four-year hiatus.

More from The New York Post:

Seattle has finally started tossing people in jail for low-level crimes again after four years of letting shoplifters, vandals and other petty criminals walk free. The change, which went into effect earlier this month, reverses pandemic-era restrictions by King County that kept Seattle police from booking all but the most serious misdemeanors into the slammer. Officials in the Emerald City argued the policy hamstrung prosecutors and cops. But now Seattle’s ne’re-do-wells will face a jail cell if they flaunt the law.

It never should have come to this. There's zero justification for not enforcing laws about shoplifting and other petty crime. It's not 'restorative justice' and it's not 'equity' -- it harms communities and ruins lives.

That which is rewarded is repeated. And for years, places like Seattle rewarded the criminals.

Stores closing because of crime means less tax revenue for the city. See how that works? — .🇺🇸 SGT Valadez 𝕏 (@SGTValadez) November 14, 2024

There's no such thing as a 'victimless crime' -- someone, somewhere gets hurt.

Trump came back and finally, everyone is gonna act right again. — Kaleb D (@KalebD_02) November 14, 2024

Given how far the nation shifted to the right, they're hopefully reading the tea leaves and getting their act together.

The left had no idea how much power they'd lost until Trump trounced them. Trump has changed the landscape without having to lift a finger. — Tim Heaton 👁 (@timtheaton) November 14, 2024

What a novel concept. https://t.co/mKbkqpCMjL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 14, 2024

Seattle when you remind them that stealing is illegal https://t.co/43Fg1NB4E0 pic.twitter.com/YtQOKvb29n — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) November 14, 2024

This is the reality. You can’t let leftists have power. They’re idiots. It took them 4 years to realize you need to arrest criminals. https://t.co/dK9w6VX9qz — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 14, 2024

