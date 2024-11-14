Smells Like RETRIBUTION to Us! After Polymarket Predicted Trump Win, FBI Raids Home of CEO

This story stinks to high heaven. Polymarket, which accurately predicted the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election, seems to be on the FBI's radar now, and the CEO's house was raided:

FBI seizes Polymarket CEO’s phone, electronics after betting platform predicts Trump win: source https://t.co/c0fkO9F1Oa pic.twitter.com/Kh2o3ejH5l — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

FBI agents raided the Manhattan apartment of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan early Wednesday — just a week after the election betting platform accurately predicted Donald Trump’s stunning victory, The Post has learned. The 26-year-old entrepreneur was roused from bed in his Soho pad at 6 a.m. by US law enforcement personnel who demanded he turn over his phone and other electronic devices, a source close to the matter told The Post. It’s 'grand political theater at its worst,' the source told The Post. 'They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.'

new phone, who dis? — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) November 13, 2024

It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents. We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting… — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) November 13, 2024

We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election. Polymarket has provided value to 10's of millions of people this election cycle, while causing harm to nobody. We're deeply proud of that. I'm also proud to say that the future of America, and in particular American entrepreneurship, has never been brighter. In the face of adversity, we build

It's not illegal to make a prediction.



But the FBI is totally fine with corporate media pushing completely bogus polling that showed Harris winning Iowa by four points pic.twitter.com/HvFoFfslfc — John Ennis (@john_ennis_btc) November 13, 2024

This is preposterous, and a major violation of Shayne's constitutional rights. The future Trump administration needs to fight this miscarriage of justice, and punish those who see retribution for their political losses. pic.twitter.com/WNgeePndy0 — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) November 13, 2024

It appears the CEO of Polymarket @shayne_coplan is getting a shakedown from the FBI.



This is a show of intimidation for embarrassing the legacy media, polls, pundits, politicians, etc.



Polymarket predicted the election results accurately, unlike them. https://t.co/n189j86kSo — Chris Majchrzak (@chrismyshack) November 13, 2024

They nailed it. Predicted all the states Trump ended up winning.

