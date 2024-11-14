Smells Like RETRIBUTION to Us! After Polymarket Predicted Trump Win, FBI Raids Home of CEO

Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Twitchy

This story stinks to high heaven. Polymarket, which accurately predicted the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election, seems to be on the FBI's radar now, and the CEO's house was raided:

More from The New York Post:

FBI agents raided the Manhattan apartment of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan early Wednesday — just a week after the election betting platform accurately predicted Donald Trump’s stunning victory, The Post has learned.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur was roused from bed in his Soho pad at 6 a.m. by US law enforcement personnel who demanded he turn over his phone and other electronic devices, a source close to the matter told The Post.

It’s 'grand political theater at its worst,' the source told The Post. 'They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.'

For his part, CEO Shayne Coplan had this to say on X:

As well as this:

The entire post reads:

We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.

Polymarket has provided value to 10's of millions of people this election cycle, while causing harm to nobody. We're deeply proud of that.

I'm also proud to say that the future of America, and in particular American entrepreneurship, has never been brighter.

In the face of adversity, we build 

Good for him.

Yes it does.

They're going to try to make it illegal, it seems.

So did this writer. Someone close to her called the popular vote back in September.

When will we get raided?

That's (D)ifferent.

We hope the Trump administration changes this.

That's what it seems like.

Because government says so.

They nailed it. Predicted all the states Trump ended up winning.

Long past time.

