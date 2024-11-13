Aaron Rupar Thinks It's a Bad Thing Pete Hegseth Opposes Women in Military Combat Roles

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Pete Hegseth -- Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense -- is making all the right people absolutely melt down. That tells us this is a good choice. Hegseth is a Fox News host, but he's also a decorated veteran who did tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and at Guantanamo Bay.

Advertisement

So he knows that of which he speaks, but that won't stop the Left from screaming he's 'unqualified' (ya know, the Left that put a man pretending to be a woman in charge of Health and Human Services).

One of the things they're clutching pearls over is Hegseth's comments that women should not be in combat roles:

Is Aaron Rupar seriously saying it's a bad thing we don't want to send women to die in war?

Really?

Weird flex, but okay.

It sure is.

We know and love women who've served, but this is correct.

Advertisement

The fact only men are required to sign up for Selective Service when they turn 18 is proof.

Completely on-brand for Rupar, frankly.

Lives are at stake. But the Left has made it painfully clear they put their woke agenda before lives and safety.

Amazing how the Left ignores them.

Because of course he does.

Advertisement

Bingo. He didn't say they can't serve, just that they shouldn't be in combat roles.

Exactly.

They sure do know it.

