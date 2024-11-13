Aaron Rupar Thinks It's a Bad Thing Pete Hegseth Opposes Women in Military Combat Roles

Pete Hegseth -- Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense -- is making all the right people absolutely melt down. That tells us this is a good choice. Hegseth is a Fox News host, but he's also a decorated veteran who did tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and at Guantanamo Bay.

So he knows that of which he speaks, but that won't stop the Left from screaming he's 'unqualified' (ya know, the Left that put a man pretending to be a woman in charge of Health and Human Services).

One of the things they're clutching pearls over is Hegseth's comments that women should not be in combat roles:

Pete Hegseth 5 days ago: "I'm straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles." pic.twitter.com/0W3LDSakud — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

Is Aaron Rupar seriously saying it's a bad thing we don't want to send women to die in war?

Really?

Weird flex, but okay.

Calm down Aaron. This isn’t about courage, it’s about physical strength. For example, high school boys are faster & stronger than female, adult Olympians. The gulf only grows from there.



It’s about acknowledging reality. pic.twitter.com/kZgRbYO4jB — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 13, 2024

It sure is.

Good societies protect their women. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 13, 2024

We know and love women who've served, but this is correct.

He’s right. You know he’s right. I know he’s right. We all know he’s right. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 13, 2024

The fact only men are required to sign up for Selective Service when they turn 18 is proof.

Hegseth: Human history says men are more capable at war.

Rupar: REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) November 13, 2024

Completely on-brand for Rupar, frankly.

Only 16 countries in the world allow women in combat, and the reason is simple — studies show all-male combat units perform better.



Lives are at stake here. This is no place to argue equality so you can feel better about yourself. pic.twitter.com/H42GBAPmkh — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) November 13, 2024

Lives are at stake. But the Left has made it painfully clear they put their woke agenda before lives and safety.

Every combat veteran I’ve ever talked to about this subject has said the same thing https://t.co/wBon4QTo0z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 13, 2024

Amazing how the Left ignores them.

Rupar, who’s never spent a moment in uniform or been in combat is quietly judging Hegseyh with 20 years and two Bronze Stars. https://t.co/qxgvLsoCiL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 13, 2024

Because of course he does.

What's wrong with this exactly?



It's probably one in a thousand women that are physically fit and appropriate enough for a combat role.



There's plenty of other jobs for women to do in the military, even deploy front lines. https://t.co/lU6EbCdnkX — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 13, 2024

Bingo. He didn't say they can't serve, just that they shouldn't be in combat roles.

the women most likely to be bothered by this also happen to be the ones who are least likely to be useful in combat roles https://t.co/6JfmjVNnS0 — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) November 13, 2024

Exactly.

They keep unearthing clips that they think are disqualifying but he’s right and every sane person in America knows it. https://t.co/p7DzDlIOG5 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 13, 2024

They sure do know it.