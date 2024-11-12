Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments

Earlier, we told you about Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who said something every reasonable, sane, loving father would agree with: he doesn't want boys playing sports against his daughters.

For this thought crime, Moulton has faced staff resignations and protests.

But the Left aren't stopping there. Now Tufts University is apparently cutting ties with Rep. Moulton's office:

Interesting: Tufts is breaking ties with Rep. Seth Moulton’s office over his comments on trans athletes, telling the office not to contact Tufts about future internships, per person familiar with the matter



The call came from David Art, chair of poli sci department — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) November 12, 2024

Just incredible.

Man, I can't wait to see endowments taxed.



These are no longer neutral institutions and are happy to throw their weight around solely for leftwing policies. Time for some fairness. pic.twitter.com/4dUpdDS7FW — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 12, 2024

Yep. Make them own the consequences of this.

They are doing the meme! pic.twitter.com/jQ7HfwqA0E — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 12, 2024

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Way to prove his point. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 12, 2024

They sure did.

Harming students who want to get onto the hill to make meaningless political statement. Classic higher ed move — Jeff Billman (@imjustabillman) November 12, 2024

This writer's son wants to study political science.

All this move by Tufts does is hurt students like him.

So now Tufts students won't hear about opportunities for internships with Rep. Moulton? They sure showed him! — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) November 12, 2024

They sure did.

The backlash against Moulton is INSANE.



This is all he said: “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete."



But wanting to protect women and girls is no longer cool for those with the woke mind virus. https://t.co/9Wfe7MeYfd — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 12, 2024

He said nothing offensive.

And the Left are losing their minds.

I think it's hilarious that Tufts seems to think that providing interns to a Congressman is primarily a benefit to the Congressman, as opposed to primarily a benefit to the students. https://t.co/tIZdpJYbmT — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 12, 2024

It really is hilarious. In a dark way.

Just to be clear, this is another example of elite universities harming the job prospects of the people they're charging ridiculous amounts of money to educate. Students can, and should, self-select who they're interested in working for based on philosophy, ideology, prospects,… https://t.co/s6F46QkeQ7 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) November 12, 2024

They don't care about harming students, though.

Man, I really hope this admin goes scorched earth on higher ed. They really, really deserve it. https://t.co/Ske5SHeRJe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2024

They sure do.

I wonder what Tufts donors think about the university being so adamantly in favor of boys playing on girls sports that they will shun any Democrats who deviates https://t.co/0dCFSneOWB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 12, 2024

Guess we'll find out soon enough.

Because while he’s a stalwart progressive, he says boys are boys and girls are girls.



This is psychotic. https://t.co/JpzIHWFls8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 12, 2024

Psychotic is an understatement.

And here's an update that came after we initially scheduled this post: Tufts denies that it is going to cut ties with Rep. Moulton's office:

We have reached out to Congressman Moulton's office to clarify that we have not--and will not--limit internship opportunities with his office. — Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) November 12, 2024

Good.

We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment that values diverse perspectives, and our Career Center will continue to provide students with a wide range of employment opportunities across the political and ideological spectrum. — Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) November 12, 2024

Wonder if this applies outside of the political science department.