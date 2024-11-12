Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the...
VIP
MSNBC's Ratings Are Tanking, CNN Is Set for More Layoffs and These Are...
TOLERANCE! Charlamagne Tha God Says It's Okay to Misgender Caitlyn Jenner, Because Jenner...
Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Paid $1 Million for Harris Town Hall but FEC...
Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for...
Cue the AOC Crying Photo Ops! Tom Homan Tells Sanctuary NYC Deportations Are...
The Wins Just Keep Coming! Daily Mail Reports Top CNN Stars Will Be...
Lefties ALWAYS Eat Their Own: Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Defends Trans Athlete Remarks...
VIP
Justine Bateman Has Created and Even BRANDED Her Own Form of MAGA and...
The Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: SNL Cast Member Admits That Elon Musk Made...
Lefty Scold Shares Trump's SKEERY Ed Plan Point-By-Point TOTALLY MISSING That's WHY People...
CBS News Remembers Checks and Balances, Warns Government Czars Can Overstep Them
Lee Greenwood DROPPING A-Hole Accusing Him of Supporting Trump for Money Makes US...
'NOT Controversial!' Scott Jennings SCHOOLS CNN Panel on Simple FACTS About Deporting Ille...

Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Various

Earlier, we told you about Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who said something every reasonable, sane, loving father would agree with: he doesn't want boys playing sports against his daughters.

Advertisement

For this thought crime, Moulton has faced staff resignations and protests. 

But the Left aren't stopping there. Now Tufts University is apparently cutting ties with Rep. Moulton's office:

Just incredible.

Yep. Make them own the consequences of this.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

They sure did.

This writer's son wants to study political science.

All this move by Tufts does is hurt students like him.

Recommended

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They sure did.

He said nothing offensive.

And the Left are losing their minds.

It really is hilarious. In a dark way.

They don't care about harming students, though.

They sure do.

Advertisement

Guess we'll find out soon enough.

Psychotic is an understatement.

And here's an update that came after we initially scheduled this post: Tufts denies that it is going to cut ties with Rep. Moulton's office:

Good.

Wonder if this applies outside of the political science department.

Tags: COLLEGE LEFTIES TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Paid $1 Million for Harris Town Hall but FEC Records Disagree
Brett T.
The Wins Just Keep Coming! Daily Mail Reports Top CNN Stars Will Be Fired As Ratings Tank
Amy Curtis
TOLERANCE! Charlamagne Tha God Says It's Okay to Misgender Caitlyn Jenner, Because Jenner Supports Trump
Amy Curtis
THIS --> Michael Shellenberger's Brutal Thread Drops ALL the Truth Bombs on Dems Explaining WHY They Lost
Sam J.
Cue the AOC Crying Photo Ops! Tom Homan Tells Sanctuary NYC Deportations Are Happening No Matter What
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It Aaron Walker
Advertisement