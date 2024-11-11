You Privilege Is Showing: TikToker BLASTS Lefty Women Who Think They're Oppressed Because Trump Won

Lefty women are not coping well after Donald Trump's election win. So much so that a lot of them are shaving their heads and vowing to gain weight and abstain from sex to...well, we don't exactly know what, exactly.

Stick it the patriarchy?

Teach Donald Trump a lesson?

Whatever it is, they look like nutters and we're not going to try to stop them.

But it's also incredibly insulting to women around the world who face actual persecution and oppression.

One TikTok user is having none of it. As always, there's a NSFW language warning so you might want to wear earbuds to listen to this:

Ladies your privilege is showing.



Wow she nails it! pic.twitter.com/kIEs0Hqy7d — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) November 10, 2024

She's absolutely right.

These liberal women don’t know the meaning of the phrase “women empowering women”!!! — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) November 11, 2024

No, they don't.

That's actually perfectly explains everything and I don't think anybody else could have said it better — Vitaliy Sokolov (@askvitaliy_) November 10, 2024

She nailed it.

They wonder why we despise them and their performative bulls**t. What this woman says should answer any questions progressive women in the United States, and the west, might have — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) November 11, 2024

It really should. Those women need to hear this.

Thank you for speaking up and everyone one of these women that want to talk about their rights being striped show them this .https://t.co/Xq3s1RlQIa — SIRAssassin.eth (@SIRAssassin) November 11, 2024

We guarantee you these same women wouldn't bat an eye at the plight of these girls, or they'd dismiss it as a cultural thing that we can't judge.

Because they've learn nothing.

I remember my first deployment to Iraq. Watching the women in all black head to toe. They were out in the fields tending the crops. Meanwhile the men sat in their pickup trucks with the AC on full blast. — Kristin Franz (@KristinFranz25) November 11, 2024

It's amazing.

Well said. So now liberal women are saying they want to get fat on purpose to be unattractive for men? I can’t keep up anymore. What the heck? — Angela Dawn (@TheLillyZilla) November 11, 2024

So much for the body positivity movement, huh?

I lost my hair for several years to alopecia. This movement is a disgrace and a slap in the face to other women who are not as fortunate. Hypocrites!! https://t.co/XaoFFxNV8v — ⚜️Steph⚜️ (@nolasaintsteph) November 11, 2024

It's really insulting.

Perfect response to the lib women going crazy on TikTok. They have no idea what true suppression is. https://t.co/jxLsDrFeny — Leanne💫🇺🇸 (@Jade_Lyn_B) November 11, 2024

None whatsoever.