You Privilege Is Showing: TikToker BLASTS Lefty Women Who Think They're Oppressed Because Trump Won

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Gif

Lefty women are not coping well after Donald Trump's election win. So much so that a lot of them are shaving their heads and vowing to gain weight and abstain from sex to...well, we don't exactly know what, exactly.

Stick it the patriarchy?

Teach Donald Trump a lesson?

Whatever it is, they look like nutters and we're not going to try to stop them.

But it's also incredibly insulting to women around the world who face actual persecution and oppression.

One TikTok user is having none of it. As always, there's a NSFW language warning so you might want to wear earbuds to listen to this:

She's absolutely right.

No, they don't.

She nailed it.

It really should. Those women need to hear this.

We guarantee you these same women wouldn't bat an eye at the plight of these girls, or they'd dismiss it as a cultural thing that we can't judge.

Because they've learn nothing.

It's amazing.

So much for the body positivity movement, huh?

It's really insulting.

None whatsoever.

