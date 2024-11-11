Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya...
Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Blue state policies don't work. Ever. We've seen it time and again. But because the Democratic Party is the embodiment of the definition of insanity, they keep doing the same things over and over while expecting different results.

All of it is meant to give them more power and control, because their solution to their failed policies is more expansive government with more doomed policies.

It's a vicious circle that we must break.

This thread illustrates just how bad those blue state policies are:

Ah, California. A beautiful state driven into the ground by Lefties.

But Gavin Newsom said CA is a bastion of freedom! Why would people flee the state like rats from the Titanic?

LOL -- cause it's not.

Maddening. California has spent billions to 'fix' the problem of homelessness and they still haven't.

Take two guesses as to why they're so bad at building housing:

Oh, look: MOAR government causing problems.

Oh.

This makes our head hurt.

Oh.

But that might mean some bureaucrat will be out of a job. Can't have that.

Without oppressive government mandates and interference.

Just so we're clear: this writer's eldest son was one year old in 2008. He's graduating high school in June, 2025. Her other two sons? They weren't even born in 2008.

And high speed rail still isn't done.

There are lessons to be learned here. Will Lefties actually learn them, though? 

Doubtful.

