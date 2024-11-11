Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working

Blue state policies don't work. Ever. We've seen it time and again. But because the Democratic Party is the embodiment of the definition of insanity, they keep doing the same things over and over while expecting different results.

All of it is meant to give them more power and control, because their solution to their failed policies is more expansive government with more doomed policies.

It's a vicious circle that we must break.

This thread illustrates just how bad those blue state policies are:

1. There have been warning signs for years that many blue state policies aren't working.



Especially because states like California make it really difficult to build anything.



Here's a thread with some data... 🧵 — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Ah, California. A beautiful state driven into the ground by Lefties.

2. People have been voting with their feet.



This is 2022-2023 migration data from the US Census.



Top states are Florida and Texas.



Bottom state is California. pic.twitter.com/0SIYEdKjZZ — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

But Gavin Newsom said CA is a bastion of freedom! Why would people flee the state like rats from the Titanic?

LOL -- cause it's not.

3. The five states with the highest rates of homelessness are all blue states like California. pic.twitter.com/AJw5aBHIFt — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Maddening. California has spent billions to 'fix' the problem of homelessness and they still haven't.

4. Partially because cities in blue states are really bad at building housing.



SF, San Diego, and LA near the bottom. pic.twitter.com/CEDpIModCk — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Take two guesses as to why they're so bad at building housing:

5. In California, environmental review lawsuits seek to block nearly nearly half of all proposed units. pic.twitter.com/KOltpTI9jF — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Oh, look: MOAR government causing problems.

6. And 96% of the residential land in California is zoned as single-family-only. pic.twitter.com/VVBfD9AgJQ — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Oh.

7. Drought is another major problem in California.



But a regulator recently rejected a proposal for a desalination plant that would have provided 50 million gallons of drinking water per day.



They said the water would be “too expensive for low-income consumers.” pic.twitter.com/uQAuvjBUEN — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

This makes our head hurt.

8. Texas has also surpassed California in clean energy at this point. pic.twitter.com/eqKkDc2BZk — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Oh.

9. Maybe they should follow Texas's lead and streamline their permitting processes. pic.twitter.com/sXI1kpefUy — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

But that might mean some bureaucrat will be out of a job. Can't have that.

10. Because right now, the future of clean energy is being built in Texas.



Here's planned capacity additions over the next 18 months: pic.twitter.com/YUpfuVAnm3 — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Without oppressive government mandates and interference.

11. Of course, have to mention the California high speed rail project, which was authorized in 2008 and been a total failure. pic.twitter.com/oZB1EVZr8z — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 11, 2024

Just so we're clear: this writer's eldest son was one year old in 2008. He's graduating high school in June, 2025. Her other two sons? They weren't even born in 2008.

And high speed rail still isn't done.

There are lessons to be learned here. Will Lefties actually learn them, though?

Doubtful.