REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women

We don't know what else to say about this video except a loud, hearty 'AMEN!'

Watch Patricia Heaton as she drops some major truth bombs:

Lefties need to hear this. Pundits and the media who are gaslighting and mentally abusing Democratic voters need to hear this.

They have no shame, and they're using voters for political gain.

We've all seen it.

Amen Patricia. — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) November 9, 2024

Amen and hallelujah.

I just told my husband, those poor girls they really believed what they were being told. I will definitely keep them in my prayers. 🙏🏼 — Skimberly ✝️🇺🇸 (@Skimberly62) November 9, 2024

It's alarming at how genuinely hysterical some of them are.

It's hard to imagine how I could admire and respect you more. Then you come on here as a sane, calm, reasonable, and caring woman, when we need exactly that, and I'm so thankful to have your voice for all of us. — marnes (@marnes) November 9, 2024

We love and respect her, too.

They’re doubling and tripling down!!! The mainstream media should be ashamed but they have no conscience — Nancy Neidballa (@NNeidballa) November 9, 2024

They really are doubling and tripling down. They've learned nothing.

Every single word.

Don't make identity groups your religion.



🎯 https://t.co/Uh1qnMaHzd — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) November 11, 2024

Solid advice.

I have been screaming this.



Identity politics, the media and fear mongering are a disease in this country. It is incredibly sad and sick. https://t.co/9dF8Bkfn2B — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) November 9, 2024

Very sad and sick.

A refreshing departure from the insane shrieking leftist car videos of late. I will say it again, we have a severe mental health crisis in this country and the media is complicit in stoking those fears. https://t.co/LRFOl7I2K0 — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@Bee__witched) November 10, 2024

They absolutely are.

100% W Patricia!👇



These women who have been enabled and suffer from codependency seriously need to get a bigger picture of women's rights on a global scale. We have it good in America! https://t.co/K8pcpvzNN9 — Kristy (@iam_kristy40) November 9, 2024

ALL of this.

And they are going to be fine here in America.