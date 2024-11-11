REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women

What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We don't know what else to say about this video except a loud, hearty 'AMEN!'

Watch Patricia Heaton as she drops some major truth bombs:

Lefties need to hear this. Pundits and the media who are gaslighting and mentally abusing Democratic voters need to hear this.

They have no shame, and they're using voters for political gain.

We've all seen it.

Amen and hallelujah.

It's alarming at how genuinely hysterical some of them are.

We love and respect her, too.

They really are doubling and tripling down. They've learned nothing.

Every single word.

Solid advice.

Very sad and sick.

They absolutely are.

ALL of this.

And they are going to be fine here in America.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LEFTISTS PATRICIA HEATON TRUTH 2024 ELECTION

