MSNBC Host Asks Bishop How to Cope in These 'Dark Times' Because We Live and Work With Trump Voters

This writer longs for the days when we had an election, a winner was determined, and then we moved on with our lives.

Those were good times, and they seem to be gone. Nowadays, the Left is really hysterical about having to live in a country where 72 million people voted for Donald Trump.

Of course, the fact that nothing has or will change about who those Trump voters are -- they're still your neighbors, your coworkers, your family, your friends -- is lost on them. They act like we're all Nazis who have just umasked ourselves.

The media, dutiful as ever, helps push this narrative.

Watch as MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart asks an Episcopalian bishop how we move on and live together:

MSNBC’s ⁦@CapehartJ⁩: “How do we move forward when we know there are people & families who voted for [Trump], they work with people who voted for him, they live next to people who voted for him? … How should we deal with those neighbors, coworkers, family members?” pic.twitter.com/EDLkMOcCX5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2024

This writer rolled her eyes so hard.

The answer is: you continue living your life as you did on November 4. That's it.

Not this Stuart Smalley claptrap.

Finding hope in a dark time?



Jesus the drama queens are out in full force. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) November 11, 2024

Full force.

Unfortunately, MSM & Democrats continue to influence their followers to HATE their Families, Neighbors, & Friends because the last thing they want is Unity.



Division IS the DemocRAT Community. pic.twitter.com/boShEEB5Mm — Grammy Jojo (@jojo_grammy) November 11, 2024

It sure is.

Get up, go to work, live normally? — Jeff Deist (@jeffdeist) November 11, 2024

Which is what this writer said.

This is the same sort of rhetoric that precedes every pogrom. @CapehartJ regards Trump voters the same way Nazis regarded jews, gypsies, and homosexuals. He's the actual villain in this scenario, but wraps himself the delusionary blanket of false virtue so he doesn't see it. — Johnny Silverhand 🦾 (@WyrmStar) November 11, 2024

Yeah, Capehart is not the good guy here. The rhetoric is intentionally inflammatory.

The better question is how do WE deal with idiots like this? — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) November 11, 2024

Ignore them.

Maybe you can be adults? And learn that disappointment in life is inevitable and that there is another election in 4 years? Is it really that hard? — Tomboy to Mom (@tomboytomom) November 11, 2024

Bingo.

The left despises religion, but they'll gladly use it against religious people, for political purposes. https://t.co/WC9vmC2dAJ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 11, 2024

Yup.

Same way as always you asshat.



Stop making politics central to your life.



Read a book. See a game. Take a walk. The sky isn’t falling. https://t.co/ZJn09JbSrQ — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) November 11, 2024

All of this.

Touch grass.

Have they tried growing up and acting like a citizen in a free republic? https://t.co/ZhkhNuzEQt — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) November 11, 2024

They have not.

This makes me quite sad that people feel this way towards family members, coworkers and the people who make their lives better like plumbers, their barber who always finds time to fit you in or the welders who make the bridges and the roads safer every time you go walk out the… https://t.co/loDd9QUvbj — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 11, 2024

It is quite sad.

But this is what the Left does: they politicize everything. Every facet of life has to have a political message, and when it doesn't, they act like it's the end of the world.