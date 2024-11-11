Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya...
MSNBC Host Asks Bishop How to Cope in These 'Dark Times' Because We Live and Work With Trump Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

This writer longs for the days when we had an election, a winner was determined, and then we moved on with our lives. 

Those were good times, and they seem to be gone. Nowadays, the Left is really hysterical about having to live in a country where 72 million people voted for Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Of course, the fact that nothing has or will change about who those Trump voters are -- they're still your neighbors, your coworkers, your family, your friends -- is lost on them. They act like we're all Nazis who have just umasked ourselves.

The media, dutiful as ever, helps push this narrative.

Watch as MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart asks an Episcopalian bishop how we move on and live together:

This writer rolled her eyes so hard.

The answer is: you continue living your life as you did on November 4. That's it.

Not this Stuart Smalley claptrap.

Full force.

It sure is.

Which is what this writer said.

Yeah, Capehart is not the good guy here. The rhetoric is intentionally inflammatory.

Ignore them.

Bingo.

Yup.

All of this.

Touch grass.

They have not.

It is quite sad.

But this is what the Left does: they politicize everything. Every facet of life has to have a political message, and when it doesn't, they act like it's the end of the world.

