Woman Will Be Spending Thanksgiving Getting Her 17-Year-Old an IUD
'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can...
Variety Mag Doubles Down, Says We Need MORE Celebrities Lecturing Us on Politics...
What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the...
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and...
Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and...
Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some...
'Hey, NFL! FINE THIS!' Nick Bosa Celebrates Sack With Trump Dance After Being...
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Ac...
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigrati...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on...
Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump...

FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid to Know Butter Contains Milk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 11, 2024
AngieArtist

Has anyone who works for the FDA seen the price of butter lately? Because it's gone up, up, up in recent years. To the point where it would be painful and unaffordable to just throw it out.

Advertisement

But that's what the FDA wants you to do. Why? Well, due to a labeling error, the butter doesn't declare that it contains milk.

No, really:

More from Food and Wine:

If you've purchased any butter from Costco lately then it's time to check your fridge. 

In early October, the FDA sent out an initial recall on Kirkland Signature butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. The recall is for 79,200 pounds of butter due to an undeclared allergen. According to the FDA, the packages of both salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter list cream as an ingredient, but may not contain the "Contains Milk" allergy statement visible on the packaging.

On November 7, the FDA classified the recall as Class II, which means it is 'a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.'

Recommended

'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can Stop Him
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And while this writer doesn't normally included her own posts in her pieces, here's a handy chart with the price of butter.

It's insane that people would just be expected to throw this away is insane.

Anyone who has a dairy allergy already knows to avoid butter.

It sure is.

We endorse this.

Not a terrible idea.

Advertisement

Wouldn't surprise us.

Because government run schools apparently don't teach this.

So would we.

The horror. The horror.

We'll take some, too, please.

Advertisement

This works.

It sure is.

WHY SPIKE, WHY?!

Oh, FFS.

Tags: FOOD GOVERNMENT INFLATION RECALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can Stop Him
Grateful Calvin
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Variety Mag Doubles Down, Says We Need MORE Celebrities Lecturing Us on Politics (Good Luck With That!)
Amy Curtis
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women
Amy Curtis
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can Stop Him Grateful Calvin
Advertisement