FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid to Know Butter Contains Milk

Has anyone who works for the FDA seen the price of butter lately? Because it's gone up, up, up in recent years. To the point where it would be painful and unaffordable to just throw it out.

But that's what the FDA wants you to do. Why? Well, due to a labeling error, the butter doesn't declare that it contains milk.

No, really:

80,000 pounds of Costco butter was just recalled, because the label doesn't say that it contains milk.



It's butter.



News articles are telling people how they can return, or safely dispose of, the butter.



It's butter. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 11, 2024

More from Food and Wine:

If you've purchased any butter from Costco lately then it's time to check your fridge. In early October, the FDA sent out an initial recall on Kirkland Signature butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. The recall is for 79,200 pounds of butter due to an undeclared allergen. According to the FDA, the packages of both salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter list cream as an ingredient, but may not contain the "Contains Milk" allergy statement visible on the packaging. On November 7, the FDA classified the recall as Class II, which means it is 'a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.'

And while this writer doesn't normally included her own posts in her pieces, here's a handy chart with the price of butter.

This is how much the price of butter has risen, by the way. https://t.co/U9m5YnyH7p pic.twitter.com/a4H1MAatw0 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 11, 2024

It's insane that people would just be expected to throw this away is insane.

In case you were wondering, here's info about how you can return or dispose of your butter, presumably to replace it with butter, which is also butter.https://t.co/6bBOlTvlyn — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 11, 2024

Anyone who has a dairy allergy already knows to avoid butter.

I feel like this was one of those “without the government…” meme opportunities — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) November 11, 2024

It sure is.

I recommend getting rid of it in a medium warm skillet full of steak and eggs. — The Patrick James Gang (@PatrickJamesGNG) November 11, 2024

We endorse this.

Costco should treat the recall like an IQ test. Anyone who feels the need to have the their butter recalled should be told "Your membership has been revoked, you're too stupid to shop here." — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 11, 2024

Not a terrible idea.

I’m still raw from the campaign and just cynical enough to believe the hype is to make us all believe we’re not safe without federal protection. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 11, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

If you need to government to tell you that butter is a dairy product then…well, I can’t help you 😂 God I loathe the state. — Impure Hoonter 🇺🇸 ☭⃠ (@Bl00dOld) November 11, 2024

Because government run schools apparently don't teach this.

I would like a list of people who actually return their butter because of this issue. I want to be sure they are never elected or hired as public officials. — Wind_In_Woven (@Wind_In_Woven) November 11, 2024

So would we.

But if the butter is mislabeled, consumers would literally be spreading misinformation—all over their toast, bagels, pancakes, baked potatoes, muffins—it’s too horrific to think about. — An Utter Boor (@utterboor) November 11, 2024

The horror. The horror.

They can ship it all to my house, I’ll safely dispose of it. — Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) November 11, 2024

We'll take some, too, please.

This is from a Yahoo write up. I have a quicker life hack for any of you with loved one who have dairy allergies. Instead of checking UPC and lot codes, just tell them that even though the butter packaging may not say “contains milk” it is still butter. https://t.co/npAFSGxPZB pic.twitter.com/IbCn15ywXR — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 11, 2024

This works.

Our government bureaucracy is controlled by power-hungry midwits with an army of witless morons under their control. https://t.co/NIppNaNvKr — Shashi (@shashigalore) November 11, 2024

It sure is.

WHY DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO DIE OF IMPROPER LABELING, SPIKE? https://t.co/nl3rngchmK — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) November 11, 2024

WHY SPIKE, WHY?!

I had some friends who lived in the UK for a long time, who told me about their friend who smoked trout, packaged it, and sold it to people at the local market. He got in trouble with the food authorities because he didn’t label it as “fish” on the package. Lost a lot of money… https://t.co/nFYBDb4hXz — Going Godward (@goinggodward) November 11, 2024

Oh, FFS.