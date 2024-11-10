The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits

Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The wins have already started, and Donald Trump hasn't even been inaugurated.

Here's more good news from the DOJ:

Politico reports:

A collective sense of dread has taken hold at the Department of Justice, which drew Donald Trump’s rage like no other part of the federal government during his campaign.

Some career attorneys at DOJ are already considering heading for the exits rather than sticking around to find out whether threats from Trump and his allies are real or campaign bluster. Those threats range from mass firings of 'deep state' lawyers to expelling special counsel Jack Smith from the country

'Everyone I’ve talked to, mostly lawyers, are losing their minds,' said one DOJ attorney, who like most of the people interviewed for this article was granted anonymity to speak freely about colleagues and avoid retribution from the president-elect and his allies. 'The fear is that career leadership and career employees everywhere are either going to leave or they’re going to be driven out.'

They won't be missed.

Looks good to us.

Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.
It does not.

We love it.

Those will be so fun.

Excellent question.

We all know why.

Yep.

The law fare has to stop.

And those who engaged in it.

Consequences are coming.

Nowhere to hide.

And we love to see it.

Rats, the lot of them.

It really is striking. And telling.

The DOJ is just one government agency that needs to have a top-to-bottom house cleaning and it can't start soon enough.

