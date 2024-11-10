The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits

The wins have already started, and Donald Trump hasn't even been inaugurated.

Here's more good news from the DOJ:

Trump’s return has some in Justice Department heading for the exits https://t.co/mq4ww3h6FN — POLITICO (@politico) November 10, 2024

Advertisement

Politico reports:

A collective sense of dread has taken hold at the Department of Justice, which drew Donald Trump’s rage like no other part of the federal government during his campaign. Some career attorneys at DOJ are already considering heading for the exits rather than sticking around to find out whether threats from Trump and his allies are real or campaign bluster. Those threats range from mass firings of 'deep state' lawyers to expelling special counsel Jack Smith from the country 'Everyone I’ve talked to, mostly lawyers, are losing their minds,' said one DOJ attorney, who like most of the people interviewed for this article was granted anonymity to speak freely about colleagues and avoid retribution from the president-elect and his allies. 'The fear is that career leadership and career employees everywhere are either going to leave or they’re going to be driven out.'

They won't be missed.

Like when you turn the lights on….. pic.twitter.com/TSIlwlYowk — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 10, 2024

Looks good to us.

Treason has no expiration date — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 10, 2024

It does not.

He hasn’t even been sworn in, and already the trash is taking itself out. — Based & Biased (@basedandbiased1) November 10, 2024

We love it.

Yeah...we're going to need some exit interviews first... — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) November 10, 2024

Those will be so fun.

If they haven’t don’t anything wrong, why would they flee? — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) November 10, 2024

Excellent question.

We all know why.

Bye now. Preserve your records pic.twitter.com/CtkUjbLDPt — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 10, 2024

Yep.

Best news I’ve heard since election night.



What many of them have done to our Judicial System is unforgivable— and criminal in many cases. — Susan (@Suzzzzeee1) November 10, 2024

The law fare has to stop.

And those who engaged in it.

Self deportation works if they understand that consequences are coming. https://t.co/2nJ2RVSNcu — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) November 10, 2024

Consequences are coming.

You can run but you can't hide. https://t.co/xqeTKcooNc — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) November 10, 2024

Nowhere to hide.

Advertisement

Occasionally the house cleans itself. https://t.co/jhBre32wbc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 10, 2024

And we love to see it.

Rats, the lot of them.

One of the most striking things to watch over the past four years was that not a single member of the Department of Justice spoke out or resigned over prosecutions many legal experts believed lacked merit and the majority of the electorate obviously believed were political https://t.co/QnYywnxEH0 — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 10, 2024

It really is striking. And telling.

The DOJ is just one government agency that needs to have a top-to-bottom house cleaning and it can't start soon enough.