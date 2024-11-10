That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on...
Sen. JD Vance: 'Happy Birthday to My Fellow Marines! 249 Years and Counting!'
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'
GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation
Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Tru...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to...
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditu...
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing...
VIP
Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...
Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion...
REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING...

All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID Wins TX Legislature Seat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Back during COVID, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther wanted to keep her business open. It's how she made a living and fed her kids -- something she told a judge, who ordered Luther to apologize and admit she was 'selfish' -- and for her defiance was sentenced to a week in prison. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered her immediate release.

Advertisement

This writer is fond of reminding readers that you can't fight the big tyrannies unless you fight the small ones. And Luther appears ready to fight the small ones.

She just won a seat on the Texas state legislature:

More from The New York Post:

A Texas woman jailed for operating her salon despite COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns is moving from the big house to the state house.

Shelley Luther was ordered to jail for seven days in 2020 after Dallas County judge found her guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

Luther had refused to shutter the business during lockdown. She was only released from jail after the personal intervention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Now, however, she’s moving to the Lone Star state legislature, where she was elected this week to represent the northeast 62d district. Luther, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tiffany Drake with roughly 75% of the vote.

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good for her.

Yes it is.

Of course not. They got to keep doing what they wanted.

Long past time.

One seat at a time.

Don't forget how cruel they were willing to be.

Advertisement

That judge deserves no less.

The people who ordered lockdowns didn't have to worry about feeding their children. They tossed $1,200 to us and expected that to be enough.

She sure is.

Also, well played.

Tags: DALLAS GREG ABBOTT SALON TEXAS COVID LOCKDOWNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on FEMA Discrimination
Amy Curtis
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
Jacob B.
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning
Sam J.
GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement