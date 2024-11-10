All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID Wins TX Legislature Seat

Back during COVID, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther wanted to keep her business open. It's how she made a living and fed her kids -- something she told a judge, who ordered Luther to apologize and admit she was 'selfish' -- and for her defiance was sentenced to a week in prison. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered her immediate release.

This writer is fond of reminding readers that you can't fight the big tyrannies unless you fight the small ones. And Luther appears ready to fight the small ones.

She just won a seat on the Texas state legislature:

Salon owner jailed for refusing to shutter her business during COVID lockdown wins seat in state legislature https://t.co/q9nec3f5aB pic.twitter.com/EzxjDgRSXT — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A Texas woman jailed for operating her salon despite COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns is moving from the big house to the state house. Shelley Luther was ordered to jail for seven days in 2020 after Dallas County judge found her guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court, according to Fox 4 Dallas. Luther had refused to shutter the business during lockdown. She was only released from jail after the personal intervention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Now, however, she’s moving to the Lone Star state legislature, where she was elected this week to represent the northeast 62d district. Luther, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tiffany Drake with roughly 75% of the vote.

Good for her.

This is how it's done. — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) November 10, 2024

Yes it is.

The lockdown didn’t apply to the elites. pic.twitter.com/EU1y3YlhS1 — SamFromSC🦮🇺🇸❤️ (@SamFromSC) November 10, 2024

Of course not. They got to keep doing what they wanted.

It’s time to legally remind the oppressors how wrong they were with their lockdowns — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 10, 2024

Long past time.

Excellent! Standing up and pushing back against tyranny is how we take this country back - 1 seat at a time. — Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox (@Attorney_Cox) November 10, 2024

One seat at a time.

Awesome! I lived in that area at the time. Her salon supported 19 stylists who were trying to feed their kids. She was following ALL Covid safety protocols. When they hauled her into court the leftist judge sneered at her. I was so pissed I donated to her legal defense



We must… pic.twitter.com/t8Up2oNdoU — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) November 10, 2024

Don't forget how cruel they were willing to be.

I have no idea if I would like this woman’s politics, but I absolutely love the thumb in the eye of that judge. https://t.co/lwNEnLdDMd — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) November 10, 2024

That judge deserves no less.

Her employees were calling, telling her that they couldn't feed their families, and so she made the decision to open back up for business. This resulted in her going to jail.



She is a heroine. https://t.co/59WjbTazNb — Dvorstone (@dvorstone) November 10, 2024

The people who ordered lockdowns didn't have to worry about feeding their children. They tossed $1,200 to us and expected that to be enough.

She sure is.

Also, well played.