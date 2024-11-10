Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech

The Left loves to argue that mis/disinformation and 'hate speech' aren't protected by the First Amendment. In a purely coincidental twist, of course, they also happen to be the ones who think they can define mis/disinformation and 'hate speech.'

And they also happen to define both of those things as 'stuff we don't like.'

Even Tim Walz -- who wanted to be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office -- was on record saying the First Amendment doesn't protect that kind of speech and Kamala Harris wanted the DOJ to go after guys like Elon Musk for the crime of ungoodthink.

The media should have an interest in robust free speech. They have incredibly large platforms and megaphones by which they can share news and counter dis/misinformation and hate speech with more speech.

But they're never willing to do that. They fall on the side of the censors.

And we all know why.

So watch as Rep. Jim Jordan takes Dana Bash to school over the issue:

NEW: Jim Jordan torches a highly combative Dana Bash over Trump’s mission to protect free speech — cites the “Dream Team” —



JORDAN: He's going to focus on protecting the First Amendment. I mean, think about this. Did you ever think you would see Donald Trump, @elonmusk, RFK Jr… pic.twitter.com/wdQBNOHJja — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2024

Ouch.

Dana should know better. She doesn't, but she should.

No Republican should be legitimizing these fraudulent shows by appearing on them. The only exception should be JD Vance. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 10, 2024

She's nothing more than a propagandist for the DNC. The Republicans should refuse to go on any news program that's so blatantly biased.

Media's approach to Trump in a nutshell:@DanaBashCNN like all pundits will latch onto some statements and battle anyone who doesn't agree with her take. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 10, 2024

They have torched every shred of credibility in their pursuit of keeping Donald Trump out of office. And they've failed.

Commies wanna censor us all so bad. — Mrs B (@attackdogX) November 10, 2024

They sure do.

While they tell us Trump is the fascist.

Bash is an idiot. Any time she’s contradicted her strategy is to say the other side is lying and then try to move on.



I think we need a coordinated group of effective speakers (Vance, Vivek, etc) who have a unified message that explains to America how the media lied to them. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 10, 2024

That's what all the media do: say the other side is lying or spreading mis/disinformation.

And yes, the GOP needs to do a better job of pushing back on the media nonsense.

This is a moment that separates the Vances/DeSantis' of conservatives.



Both of them would've absolutely not let Bash get the parting shot in unchallenged about "not fact based". https://t.co/mtTUuYsHdi — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) November 10, 2024

Jordan did a good job.

The GOP have to get better at doing this stuff. They really do. DeSantis and Vance show them how it's done.

stop legitimizing the narrative and it all goes away https://t.co/eX7zoRzg9I — Kenny Rieck (@Kenzel12) November 10, 2024

Exactly.

Don't accept the premise.

@DanaBashCNN again doing a hit and run dropping “some of the things you said aren’t fact based” and then running on the next “topic”.



If we are keeping track add Dana Bash to list of “journalists” who learned absolutely nothing from these election results.



Give no quarter. https://t.co/7afpjyFJ61 — Greeneyed Snoopy 🇺🇸🦅 (@LibramoonSnoopy) November 10, 2024

No. Quarter.