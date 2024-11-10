Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)
J.K. Rowling: 'My Values Haven't Changed; What's Changed is the Political Landscape'
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect...
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Participation Trophy? Former Harris Staffer Wants Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be...
All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID...
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on...
Sen. JD Vance: 'Happy Birthday to My Fellow Marines! 249 Years and Counting!'
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'
GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation

Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Left loves to argue that mis/disinformation and 'hate speech' aren't protected by the First Amendment. In a purely coincidental twist, of course, they also happen to be the ones who think they can define mis/disinformation and 'hate speech.'

Advertisement

And they also happen to define both of those things as 'stuff we don't like.'

Even Tim Walz -- who wanted to be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office -- was on record saying the First Amendment doesn't protect that kind of speech and Kamala Harris wanted the DOJ to go after guys like Elon Musk for the crime of ungoodthink.

The media should have an interest in robust free speech. They have incredibly large platforms and megaphones by which they can share news and counter dis/misinformation and hate speech with more speech.

But they're never willing to do that. They fall on the side of the censors.

And we all know why.

So watch as Rep. Jim Jordan takes Dana Bash to school over the issue:

Ouch.

Dana should know better. She doesn't, but she should.

Recommended

Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.
Advertisement

She's nothing more than a propagandist for the DNC. The Republicans should refuse to go on any news program that's so blatantly biased.

They have torched every shred of credibility in their pursuit of keeping Donald Trump out of office. And they've failed.

They sure do.

While they tell us Trump is the fascist.

That's what all the media do: say the other side is lying or spreading mis/disinformation.

And yes, the GOP needs to do a better job of pushing back on the media nonsense.

Advertisement

Jordan did a good job.

The GOP have to get better at doing this stuff. They really do. DeSantis and Vance show them how it's done.

Exactly.

Don't accept the premise.

No. Quarter.

Tags: CNN DANA BASH DISINFORMATION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FIRST AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Warren Squire
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Amy Curtis
Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)
Amy Curtis
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It Eric V.
Advertisement