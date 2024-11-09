The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back From Politics After Kamala Loss

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The finger-pointing and blame gaming are just getting started on the Left. There's plenty of blame to go around, but it's not being directed at the right people: the Democrats and the media propagandists who have spent years lying to the American public.

Instead, they're calling voters racist, bigoted, and un-democratic ('cause that'll win voters over), they are starting to jettison the so-called 'conservatives' of the Never Trump crowd, and now they're throwing George Clooney under the bus:

More from The Daily Mail:

George Clooney feels he is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ in the furious blame game over who could have cost Kamala Harris the election – and will now take a step back from politics.

The Hollywood star, 63, threw his support behind Harris after penning a blistering op-ed on why Joe Biden would cost the Democrats the win if he didn’t abandon his campaign, but it still wasn’t enough to prevent an historic victory for Donald Trump.

Clooney has since been criticized by Democrats for his influence during the election, with some claiming Harris' loss was his fault.

Of all the people to blame, Clooney is near the bottom of the list. If he's on it at all.

He did.

Yeah, perhaps stick to acting.

They'll never ask why.

This is also part of it. Their influence is gone.

All of them.

Eventually.

If they had stayed out of it in the first place, they wouldn't be here.

Tags: GEORGE CLOONEY KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

