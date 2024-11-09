The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back From Politics After Kamala Loss

The finger-pointing and blame gaming are just getting started on the Left. There's plenty of blame to go around, but it's not being directed at the right people: the Democrats and the media propagandists who have spent years lying to the American public.

Instead, they're calling voters racist, bigoted, and un-democratic ('cause that'll win voters over), they are starting to jettison the so-called 'conservatives' of the Never Trump crowd, and now they're throwing George Clooney under the bus:

George Clooney taking step back from politics after being made a 'scapegoat' for Kamala Harris' loss https://t.co/uaaaIqiSks pic.twitter.com/D9TJvZXq51 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 9, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

George Clooney feels he is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ in the furious blame game over who could have cost Kamala Harris the election – and will now take a step back from politics. The Hollywood star, 63, threw his support behind Harris after penning a blistering op-ed on why Joe Biden would cost the Democrats the win if he didn’t abandon his campaign, but it still wasn’t enough to prevent an historic victory for Donald Trump. Clooney has since been criticized by Democrats for his influence during the election, with some claiming Harris' loss was his fault.

Of all the people to blame, Clooney is near the bottom of the list. If he's on it at all.

Didn’t he support Joe first? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 9, 2024

He did.

Well he went all in on Biden only to dump him and be all in for Harris…I’d step back too. — Annie Griffin (@AnnieGriff22001) November 9, 2024

Yeah, perhaps stick to acting.

The left are blaming their fan boys for not winning and hating on everyone but aren't for one second asking why. — Sara Brunel (@SaraJane101) November 9, 2024

They'll never ask why.

Their egos are all bruised after finding out that they’re not really that important. — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) November 9, 2024

This is also part of it. Their influence is gone.

Trump has crushed all of his enemies. https://t.co/nW3JfmnE48 — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) November 9, 2024

All of them.

Will Democrats ever get around to, you know, blaming the candidate? https://t.co/gsdieTr74M — JohnGilmore (@Shabbosgoy) November 9, 2024

Eventually.

Oh f**k off. These elites want to tell us how to think and vote and then get crushed and we rejected globalism and socialism but now they want to back off? https://t.co/5R1RKvFCTp — Nate (@alwayssbased) November 9, 2024

If they had stayed out of it in the first place, they wouldn't be here.