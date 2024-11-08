'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump Republicans' MSNBC Featured

One of the Kamala Harris campaign's many huge mistakes was wildly overestimating the pull people like Liz Cheney would have with voters in swing states and elsewhere. But the lefty media did their part to help out on that end with constant interviews with "never Trumpers" like Cheney, Kinzinger and many others.

As the Democrats conduct their post-mortem investigation as to where and how the Harris campaign (and Dems in general) went wrong, MSNBC's Jen Psaki has realized that these people were given way too much attention considering the fact that all they probably did was push people toward Trump:

Jenn Psaki says no one cares about never Trump Republicans and MSNBC gives them way too much attention. Ha. Only took nine years for Dems to realize this: pic.twitter.com/evp72GTqjz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 8, 2024

Better late than never! And it's way, WAY too late now.

Liz Cheney, Bill Kristol, David Frum, etc are finally seeing their grift collapse. — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) November 8, 2024

Meanwhile they dragged Liz Cheney around as some sort of prize...lol — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) November 8, 2024

The fact that Cheney got massively wiped out in her party's Wyoming primary should have been their first clue.

You mean giving Liz Cheney a platform to speak didn’t work? — Matt Ronald (@mattronald14) November 8, 2024

Shocking we know! But then again these are the same people who thought that Harris picking Tim Walz as a running mate would help Dems win over midwestern men.