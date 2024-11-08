Pundit Pavlovitz Proclaims Poll Purgatory ... Votes in Favor of Kamala Must Have...
'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump Republicans' MSNBC Featured

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on November 08, 2024
Twitter

One of the Kamala Harris campaign's many huge mistakes was wildly overestimating the pull people like Liz Cheney would have with voters in swing states and elsewhere. But the lefty media did their part to help out on that end with constant interviews with "never Trumpers" like Cheney, Kinzinger and many others. 

As the Democrats conduct their post-mortem investigation as to where and how the Harris campaign (and Dems in general) went wrong, MSNBC's Jen Psaki has realized that these people were given way too much attention considering the fact that all they probably did was push people toward Trump: 

Better late than never! And it's way, WAY too late now. 

The fact that Cheney got massively wiped out in her party's Wyoming primary should have been their first clue. 

Shocking we know! But then again these are the same people who thought that Harris picking Tim Walz as a running mate would help Dems win over midwestern men.

