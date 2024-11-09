Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan...
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen...
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movemen...
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is...
WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA...
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...
Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone...
Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People...
'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House...
VIP
Make Common Sense Great Again: Justine Bateman Explains Her Relief After 2024 Election...
But Donald Trump Is the Fascist! Journalist Wants Government to F**k Elon Musk...
Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris...
A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls'...

Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Twitter

Of all the shameful things the Left does, lying to scaremonger is the worst. They are literally driving their base insane, and they should be embarrassed by it.

But they're not. Fomenting fear is how they roll, and they'll never learn their lessons about why Trump won so handily last week.

Advertisement

Which is why Amanda Marcotte can post stuff like this and think she's somehow the good guy:

She writes:

Far-right men are harassing women on social media with variations of a message that neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes posted to his X account: "Your body. My choice. Forever."  It's the inverse of the pro-choice slogan "my body, my choice," popularized in protest of Republican efforts to ban abortion and regulate women's healthcare choices.

The barrage took off after Donald Trump, who has bragged about his role in ending Roe v. Wade, was projected to win the election. Women reported a surge in misogynistic threats over the past week, with many of them concluding that sexist men, emboldened by Trump's victory, now feel empowered to go on the attack.

"'Your body. Our choice’ and 'We own your body now' comments are starting to pour in,” Hannah Cor, women's liberation advocate said on TikTok. “Men no longer have or be quiet in their hatred for women. They can hate us out loud and lose nothing."

Recommended

Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The real kicker here? Fuentes refused to endorse Donald Trump and called Trump supporters a 'cult', so good job, Amanda.

Some online trolls say something and it's a condemnation of the entire party.

The majority of white women also voted for Trump, so they too think this is a bunch of B.S.

It sure is.

Other than feminists and Lefties saying they say the comments -- one user deleted her video -- there's minimal proof this is a widespread thing.

Not gonna lie, it kinda does.

Because they engage in this hysterical accusations knowing full well they're lies. They deserved to lose for that alone.

Funny how they like the Second Amendment now, huh?

Advertisement

When they all voted for a woman who wanted open borders and gun bans.

And that's all it is -- nonsense.

Let them continue on this trajectory. J.D. Vance will win 48 states in 2028.

Kamala Harris let tens of thousands of rapists, murderers, and other serial criminals into the nation.

But Marcotte is worried about people who say mean things online.

Make it make sense.

Tags: AMANDA MARCOTTE DONALD TRUMP RAPE MAGA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movement Will FAIL
Amy Curtis
Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free From Being White
Brett T.
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan Lichtman's 'Keys'
Warren Squire
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is For
Laura W.
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With Trump Signs
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can Grateful Calvin
Advertisement