Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win

Of all the shameful things the Left does, lying to scaremonger is the worst. They are literally driving their base insane, and they should be embarrassed by it.

But they're not. Fomenting fear is how they roll, and they'll never learn their lessons about why Trump won so handily last week.

Which is why Amanda Marcotte can post stuff like this and think she's somehow the good guy:

It's easy to dismiss this flood of Trump-inspired rape threats as mere trolling.



But the reality is that Trump's win does send a signal to men that they are entitled to dominate and control women.



And I fear we will see a rise in gendered violence.https://t.co/6v0uFJhQDG — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 9, 2024

She writes:

Far-right men are harassing women on social media with variations of a message that neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes posted to his X account: "Your body. My choice. Forever." It's the inverse of the pro-choice slogan "my body, my choice," popularized in protest of Republican efforts to ban abortion and regulate women's healthcare choices. The barrage took off after Donald Trump, who has bragged about his role in ending Roe v. Wade, was projected to win the election. Women reported a surge in misogynistic threats over the past week, with many of them concluding that sexist men, emboldened by Trump's victory, now feel empowered to go on the attack. "'Your body. Our choice’ and 'We own your body now' comments are starting to pour in,” Hannah Cor, women's liberation advocate said on TikTok. “Men no longer have or be quiet in their hatred for women. They can hate us out loud and lose nothing."

The real kicker here? Fuentes refused to endorse Donald Trump and called Trump supporters a 'cult', so good job, Amanda.

Some online trolls say something and it's a condemnation of the entire party.

I wrote about this right before the election. Rape and domestic violence are often written off as crimes of passion.



Not so. They are both deeply rooted in misogynist ideologies. The more men feel entitled to control women, the more violence occurs.https://t.co/Gvxx8hdQW9 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 9, 2024

The majority of white women also voted for Trump, so they too think this is a bunch of B.S.

It sure is.

Other than feminists and Lefties saying they say the comments -- one user deleted her video -- there's minimal proof this is a widespread thing.

Your suffering since Tuesday brings me tremendous joy — Jim Minardi🍀🦦𝞹 🐿🍕 (@theminardiparty) November 9, 2024

Not gonna lie, it kinda does.

Because they engage in this hysterical accusations knowing full well they're lies. They deserved to lose for that alone.

The amount of tweets I'm seeing of women buying guns, unfortunately, we are taking it as a threat. — tellthetruth 🪷🐻🦀🕯️🇺🇦🇬🇪🇸🇩🇺🇳🟧 (@9_tellthetruth) November 9, 2024

Funny how they like the Second Amendment now, huh?

When they all voted for a woman who wanted open borders and gun bans.

No matter what their fellow Americans have effectively expressed this election, the left cannot stop the trajectory of their nonsense. https://t.co/CP1TVUv8A5 — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) November 9, 2024

And that's all it is -- nonsense.

Let them continue on this trajectory. J.D. Vance will win 48 states in 2028.

No, genius. Gendered violence should go down tremendously when Trump deports all these third world men who think women in America are for the taking. You’re not just dumb. You’re AOC dumb. https://t.co/JrDmJXDD8f — Susan K 🐿️ Trump/Vance 2024 (@susieq2cute) November 9, 2024

Kamala Harris let tens of thousands of rapists, murderers, and other serial criminals into the nation.

But Marcotte is worried about people who say mean things online.

Make it make sense.