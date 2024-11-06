It's OVER: Fox News Reports Kamala Harris Called Donald Trump to Concede the Election

There it is, folks. Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to concede the election:

🚨BREAKING: Kamala Harris has called President Trump to congratulate him and concede the election. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2024

And here's the Fox News report:

Kamala Harris just called President Trump to concede and congratulate pic.twitter.com/WqN2IkD7CA — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 6, 2024

Kamala Harris is set to make remarks at Howard University later this afternoon.

Here's hoping the transfer of power goes smoothly.

“Donald, I am burdened by what has been” — EthanDG (@0xEthanDG) November 6, 2024

Heh.

Imagine having to call Hitler and concede. 😄😂🤣



It just makes that crap all the more foolish. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) November 6, 2024

It really was foolish.

Finally figured out how to use the phone! pic.twitter.com/686gcS5Lfj — Iridium⚡️ (@Iriddium) November 6, 2024

Ouch.

Last night was the first time in her entire life Kamala was forced to contend with the full consequences of her utter failure. Her whole life she was passed up the ladder by other people, had other smarter people do the hard work for her, while she coasted and floated up the… https://t.co/TAgg7zwW4H — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 6, 2024

All of this.

Good for her. That's the classy and right thing to do https://t.co/5bWJF5zZK1 — Michael Hand (@OBOY2377) November 6, 2024

It's what we needed going forward.

Perfect.

What do you think she will say when Trump asks her America's biggest threat? — T (@ohmygodthiz) November 6, 2024

We'd love to hear that answer.