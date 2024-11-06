Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say...
Vindictive Letitia James Conducts a DISGRACEFUL Presser Promising She Will Still Pursue Do...
Gen X Declared 'They're Not Going to Take it' and They Brought Trump...
Konstantin Kisin Explains the Election to Europeans in a Long, AWESOME Post
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
Tammy Bruce Takes a Guess Why It's Taking Kamala Harris So Long to...
VIP
Things That Make You Go HRMMM: Graph Has People Wondering HOW Millions of...
The Trade Offs to the Left Post Election Have Been Discussed and the...
READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Responds to the Trump Victory
The Democrats are SHOCKED to Learn White Women Care About More Than Abortion
'Dressed for a Funeral': Epic Meltdowns Made 'The View' Must-Watch TV (Just for...
'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the...
'Lawyer UP'! Now That Her Marxist, Radical 'Horse' Has LOST, Liz Cheney Tries...
'Straight Into My Veins': Nancy Pelosi Confirms She's Having a BAD Morning (Pass...

It's OVER: Fox News Reports Kamala Harris Called Donald Trump to Concede the Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There it is, folks. Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to concede the election:

Advertisement

And here's the Fox News report:

Kamala Harris is set to make remarks at Howard University later this afternoon.

Here's hoping the transfer of power goes smoothly.

Heh.

It really was foolish.

Ouch.

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Advertisement

All of this.

It's what we needed going forward.

Perfect.

We'd love to hear that answer.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Konstantin Kisin Explains the Election to Europeans in a Long, AWESOME Post
Aaron Walker
Vindictive Letitia James Conducts a DISGRACEFUL Presser Promising She Will Still Pursue Donald Trump
justmindy
Gen X Declared 'They're Not Going to Take it' and They Brought Trump the Big Win
justmindy
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say Kamala Ran 'Flawless' Campaign
Amy Curtis
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night justmindy
Advertisement