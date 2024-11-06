J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis

Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 06, 2024
The Left refuse to learn from the presidential election, and that's fine with this writer. We told you about one example earlier and we're sure there will be countless others in the coming days and weeks.

And this writer is fine with that. Let them continue to double down on the hateful, unhinged rhetoric that pushed 72 million people to vote for Donald Trump.

The rest of us, including liberals like J.K. Rowling will just watch in amazement as you continue to embody the definition of insanity:

Like 'racist' and 'bigot', calling people 'Nazis' has lost all.

Heh.

We love J.K.

BINGO.

They sure did.

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down.

That'll work.

Those pesky five letter words.

And they never learn from it.

Being ideologically consistent and fair is all we ask. Rowling does that.

