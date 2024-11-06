J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis

The Left refuse to learn from the presidential election, and that's fine with this writer. We told you about one example earlier and we're sure there will be countless others in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement

And this writer is fine with that. Let them continue to double down on the hateful, unhinged rhetoric that pushed 72 million people to vote for Donald Trump.

The rest of us, including liberals like J.K. Rowling will just watch in amazement as you continue to embody the definition of insanity:

'To make no mistakes is not in the power of man; but from their errors and mistakes the wise and good learn wisdom for the future' - Plutarch

Judging by my X feed, a lot of progressives think the only mistake they've made recently is failing to call opponents Nazis often enough. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 6, 2024

Like 'racist' and 'bigot', calling people 'Nazis' has lost all.

Spoken like literally Hitler! — Eva Kurilova (@eva_kurilova) November 6, 2024

Heh.

I was literally Hitler, then actually Stalin. Currently training for 'genuinely Genghis Khan.' — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 6, 2024

We love J.K.

Next time they ask women to save their a**, they’ll have the decency to define what a woman is. pic.twitter.com/SibTKVG0F4 — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) November 6, 2024

BINGO.

They've also failed to call Latinos Latinx enough! — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) November 6, 2024

They sure did.

They’re doubling down. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024

Doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down.

Easily rectified by another four years of calling everyone else Nazis 👍 — Jack 🎗️ (@j4ppleby) November 6, 2024

That'll work.

@jk_rowling The only 5 letter word that offends them most is 'WOMAN'... So let's keep insulting them with the 'FACTS'... Oh dear, that was another 5 letter word. 😂 https://t.co/wZRhqtumUJ — Woodsy (@HunkyPig) November 6, 2024

Those pesky five letter words.

Lmao. We talk about Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard etc but Jk Rowling is another cultural icon that the left has pushed away. https://t.co/FwpDe3nhPC — den (@marycheated) November 6, 2024

And they never learn from it.

My darling Jo….



I have never said this to a liberal before but…. I love you. lol



I mean that.



Never change. You are one of the good ones.



Yours,

The MAGA crowd https://t.co/QOj80anhKA — Damage Control Radio (@RadioDamage) November 6, 2024

Being ideologically consistent and fair is all we ask. Rowling does that.