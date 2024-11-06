George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump

About two weeks ago, the Left was wondering why George W. Bush hadn't done them a solid and condemned Donald Trump. At the time, this writer asked why the guy the Left called LITERALLY HITLER for years would help them condemn the guy who is LITERALLY HITLER now.

To his credit, GWB kept his mouth shut.

Until today.

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ON THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION:



CRAWFORD, TEXAS — I congratulate President Trump on his election as 47th President of the United States of America, as well as Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and their families.



I also thank President… — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 6, 2024

The entire post reads:

I also thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their service to our country. The strong turnout in this election is a sign of the health of our republic and the strength of our democratic institutions. Laura and I are grateful to the election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who oversaw a free, fair, safe, and secure election. We join our fellow citizens in praying for the success of our new leaders at all levels of government. May God continue to bless our great country.

One can have issues with GWB and what sort of president he was, but this was pure class.

Thank you, Dubya! — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 6, 2024

It will help heal things.

I have my issues with you, but this was a class move. You stayed out of it and then congratulated all parties. Thank you. — ~DeTheBrat~ (@DeTheBrat) November 6, 2024

It was. No other way to look at it.

Unless you're a Lefty. Then you're mad:

When those planes hit on 9-11, the American people heard NOTHING from you for hours, I see you have remained true to form. But please, thank your daughter, the only Bush that seems to have inherited from her grandmother, what voters thought they would get from you. — .kat (@uppitykat) November 6, 2024

Need a tissue?

Back to sanity:

Above the fray, classy statement — Ron/MLXFL Commish (@mlxfl) November 6, 2024

He vowed to stay out of politics and he kept his word.

Other former presidents could learn a thing or two from him.

Thank you for this classy and uplifting and uniting statement! — Tony D (@TonyDee822) November 6, 2024

America needs that right now.

Lovely unifying statement from President George W. Bush https://t.co/bEaBIzrCYq — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) November 6, 2024

It really is.

Like him or not W puts country first. Great statement https://t.co/v2y7Aob1da — Dennis Farris (@Farris_Actual) November 6, 2024

It is.

George W. Bush, as always, being the statesman. https://t.co/ynUismNw1G — Susan Fillippeli (@Fillise) November 6, 2024

As always.

Happy to see this statement from George W. Bush. Looking forward to seeing similar statements from other living Presidents. https://t.co/W7VJnhKLOe — Alexander Tarascio (@alextarascio) November 6, 2024

Don't hold your breath on that one.

This dude is the definition of a class act. https://t.co/hdChOQznOT — Kyle Farmer (@kylefarmer) November 6, 2024

He really is.

This is how a former President should behave. Thank you W. https://t.co/VaFncRM9Xj — Charlie Curtis 🇺🇸 (@charliegcurtis) November 6, 2024

Yes. THANK YOU.