Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...
Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless...
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if...
Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted...
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
VIP
'You Are the Media Now': Doctor Elon Musk Pronounces the Time of Death...
Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard...
They Don't Get It: 'Big Short' Director Says He's Left the Democratic Party...
'America Is Healing'! Here's Bette Midler's Last Post Before the Election (Now Her...
BREAKING: Jack Smith to Be Fired as Special Counsel, Federal Cases Against Trump...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
'The View' Has a Nuclear Meltdown Over Total Trump Victory!

George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

About two weeks ago, the Left was wondering why George W. Bush hadn't done them a solid and condemned Donald Trump. At the time, this writer asked why the guy the Left called LITERALLY HITLER for years would help them condemn the guy who is LITERALLY HITLER now.

Advertisement

To his credit, GWB kept his mouth shut.

Until today.

The entire post reads:

I also thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their service to our country. 

The strong turnout in this election is a sign of the health of our republic and the strength of our democratic institutions. Laura and I are grateful to the election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who oversaw a free, fair, safe, and secure election. 

We join our fellow citizens in praying for the success of our new leaders at all levels of government. May God continue to bless our great country.

One can have issues with GWB and what sort of president he was, but this was pure class.

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Advertisement

It will help heal things.

It was. No other way to look at it.

Unless you're a Lefty. Then you're mad:

Need a tissue?

Back to sanity:

He vowed to stay out of politics and he kept his word.

Other former presidents could learn a thing or two from him.

America needs that right now.

It really is.

Advertisement

It is.

As always.

Don't hold your breath on that one.

He really is.

Yes. THANK YOU.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGE W. BUSH JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if She Were a White Man
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless Lying’
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
Amy Curtis
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and Flatters Trump
justmindy
Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard in Politics'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night justmindy
Advertisement