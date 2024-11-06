Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism

Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 06, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

We're going to hear a lot of Lefties telling us authoritarianism is bad over the coming days, weeks, and months. They'd be right, if they weren't so darned hypocritical about it all.

Because they don't mind authoritarianism when they do it. That's (D)ifferent.

Watch the Bulwark crew lament that Joe Biden wasn't more of an authoritarian. To prevent authoritarianism. Cause that's bad. Or something.

The post reads:

Jonathan Last (JVL): "[The Biden Admin] should have been quite radical. They should have made D.C. a state, they should have actually expanded the Supreme Court, they should have done a whole bunch of stuff that would have been deeply unpopular, but ... would have restructured the framework in such a way as to make it harder for the next authoritarian attempt."
Okay, it would be hilarious for Trump to get to appoint several more SCOTUS Justices during his term. They never seem to think their plans through.
YUP.

Ouch.

They sure did.

They deserve no better.

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

We're not totally opposed to this idea.

The only thing this writer is surprised about is that she hasn't seen someone suggest canceling elections. Yet.

The day is coming when the Left will no longer have use for these 'principled conservatives' and get your popcorn ready.

And they'll never figure that out.

And they think they're the good guys.

They are not the good guys.

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN DONALD TRUMP AUTHORITARIANISM BULWARK 2024 ELECTION

