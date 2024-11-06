Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism

We're going to hear a lot of Lefties telling us authoritarianism is bad over the coming days, weeks, and months. They'd be right, if they weren't so darned hypocritical about it all.

Because they don't mind authoritarianism when they do it. That's (D)ifferent.

Watch the Bulwark crew lament that Joe Biden wasn't more of an authoritarian. To prevent authoritarianism. Cause that's bad. Or something.

Anyone catch this? At the end of last night's @BulwarkOnline's election coverage, the hosts, agitated at Democrats' impending demise, said the Biden Admin should have gotten even more extreme to prevent this from occurring.



Jonathan Last (JVL): "[The Biden Admin] should have… pic.twitter.com/o0BaClnj6b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2024

The post reads:

Jonathan Last (JVL): "[The Biden Admin] should have been quite radical. They should have made D.C. a state, they should have actually expanded the Supreme Court, they should have done a whole bunch of stuff that would have been deeply unpopular, but ... would have restructured the framework in such a way as to make it harder for the next authoritarian attempt."

Okay, it would be hilarious for Trump to get to appoint several more SCOTUS Justices during his term. They never seem to think their plans through. Exactly what you'd expect from them — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 6, 2024 YUP. YUP. Once again, @timodc proving he's one of the dumbest men in politics



Tim: He hasn't won a resounding victory



JVL: He's going to win the popular vote — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 6, 2024 Ouch. Didn't they spend months trying to convince people on the right that the Democrats would never actually try any of those things? pic.twitter.com/dRCKAsvWul — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) November 6, 2024 They sure did. To the ash heap of history with these clowns. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) November 6, 2024 They deserve no better. We must be more authoritarian so that no authoritarian can take over America. — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) November 6, 2024 Makes perfect sense. Not. Make DC a viable state by adding MD and VA counties two deep - making MD and VA red as a consequence. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) November 6, 2024 We're not totally opposed to this idea. This is precisely the line of thinking that ends with cancelling elections to save the people from themselves. https://t.co/zet42wrL27 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 6, 2024

The only thing this writer is surprised about is that she hasn't seen someone suggest canceling elections. Yet.

To my friends on the left: why are you listening to these people?



They are, at best, fools; at worst, grifters. https://t.co/TPvx6PoSlH — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) November 6, 2024

The day is coming when the Left will no longer have use for these 'principled conservatives' and get your popcorn ready.

I voted for Donald Trump SPECIFICALLY for the people in this video to lose. https://t.co/g688szSeJy — RBe (@RBPundit) November 6, 2024

And they'll never figure that out.