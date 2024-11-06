Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
The Trash Takes Out the Democrats
'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest...
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big...
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...
Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless...
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if...
Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted...
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
'You Are the Media Now': Doctor Elon Musk Pronounces the Time of Death...

Yes, PLEASE! Leftie Reminds Us How AWESOME the Supreme Court Will Be Thanks to Trump's Second Term

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 06, 2024
meme

One of the many upsides to Donald Trump winning the election last night is the fact he gets to nominate more SCOTUS Justices. This writer (jokingly) thinks he should mess with the Left and say he's embraced their idea to end the filibuster and expand SCOTUS so he can name more justices just to watch the Left lose their minds.

They won't do that, but with Alito, Thomas, and Sotomayor nearing retirement age, Trump has the ability to shape the nation's highest court for the next several decades.

And the Left knows it:

The solution here is to pass those policies through the legislature, according to Constitutional parameters, rather than rely on the courts.

But they won't do that. 

We all know why.

Like we said.

And the Left are so mad about this.

They cannot.

It should be.

The fact they can't get their policies passed through the legislative process says a lot about those policies, none of it good.

He has the same rights as every American, and there's no progressive policy that he needs.

The horror.

This made us laugh out loud.

By design.

What a radical concept.

Funny how that works, huh?

Sounds good to us.

