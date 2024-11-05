Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)

Earlier, we told you how things are looking in Wisconsin. The long and short of it is: turnout in Republican counties seems to be up and Democrat turnout is down when compared to 2020.

Advertisement

In Wisconsin, GOP has a 246k vote advantage 🔺and Democrats have 111k votes less 🔽 than in 2020



Election Day matters - Game of inches



Let’s GOTV WI! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) November 5, 2024

But we can't get complacent. GO VOTE if you haven't, Wisconsin.

Friend said he waited in line over 30 minutes to vote in Waukesha County. Very good sign of increased turnout given how great the early vote has been. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 5, 2024

Anecdotal, but still good for Trump in Wisconsin.

“MODELED” WISCONSIN DATA IS S**T.



Sick of explaining this after being tagged over and over. We do not register by party here. We ONLY have turnout numbers. That is it.



We will know the actual results after 7PM.



Until then, vote. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 5, 2024

Vote, vote, vote. Turn out is up in the red areas and down in blue ones. Keep it that way.

🚨MIDDAY ANALYSIS🚨



1). Milwaukee County seems to have a dramatic turnout problem at the moment. More specifically the city (AA heavy). Midday but if it does not pick up after work it could be a sign of weakness for Democrats.



2). One sign of weakness for Republicans, and if… — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 5, 2024

The entire post reads:

2). One sign of weakness for Republicans, and if they go on to lose, it will be due to white females. Minorities need not turnout if they turn out in droves for Democrats. Saw a good bit of them, pretty young, in Waukesha when I voted. 3). About five people newly registered when I went. Seeing reports of many new first-time GOP voters. Comes down to TPUSA, AFP, etc. turning out low prop voters. Essentially, 50/50, much like scenario #1 I said a few days ago. Won’t know until polls close. Florida looks awesome. Arizona looks good. Georgia seems fine. North Carolina should be ours. Blue Wall determines it all.

So go VOTE. Cannot emphasize this enough.

And here's why a local media group think Trump will win:

We were both raised in #Wisconsin, one of us in northwestern Wisconsin and the other in the southeast. We went to high school and college here, and we live here, in different counties. We’ve talked to literally hundreds of Wisconsin voters this election season, all over the… — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 5, 2024

They write:

We were both raised in Wisconsin, one of us in northwestern Wisconsin and the other in the southeast. We went to high school and college here, and we live here, in different counties. We’ve talked to literally hundreds of Wisconsin voters this election season, all over the state. We know Wisconsin. And we think Donald Trump will win Wisconsin. But it’s always a tough fight in Wisconsin, where many elections are decided by 10-30,000 votes. A lot has changed in Wisconsin since 2020, from improvements in the Republican ground game to the growth of conservative media to a strong push for early voting. There’s great enthusiasm on the right for Trump in Wisconsin right now – more than there was in 2020 – when people were fatigued. The lawfare turned that around.

Advertisement

Read the whole thing.

And GO VOTE.