Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:25 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Earlier, we told you how things are looking in Wisconsin. The long and short of it is: turnout in Republican counties seems to be up and Democrat turnout is down when compared to 2020.

But we can't get complacent. GO VOTE if you haven't, Wisconsin.

Anecdotal, but still good for Trump in Wisconsin.

Vote, vote, vote. Turn out is up in the red areas and down in blue ones. Keep it that way.

The entire post reads:

2). One sign of weakness for Republicans, and if they go on to lose, it will be due to white females. Minorities need not turnout if they turn out in droves for Democrats. Saw a good bit of them, pretty young, in Waukesha when I voted.

3). About five people newly registered when I went. Seeing reports of many new first-time GOP voters. Comes down to TPUSA, AFP, etc. turning out low prop voters.

Essentially, 50/50, much like scenario #1 I said a few days ago. Won’t know until polls close.

Florida looks awesome. Arizona looks good. Georgia seems fine. North Carolina should be ours. Blue Wall determines it all.

So go VOTE. Cannot emphasize this enough.

And here's why a local media group think Trump will win:

They write:

We were both raised in Wisconsin, one of us in northwestern Wisconsin and the other in the southeast. We went to high school and college here, and we live here, in different counties. We’ve talked to literally hundreds of Wisconsin voters this election season, all over the state.

We know Wisconsin. And we think Donald Trump will win Wisconsin. But it’s always a tough fight in Wisconsin, where many elections are decided by 10-30,000 votes.

A lot has changed in Wisconsin since 2020, from improvements in the Republican ground game to the growth of conservative media to a strong push for early voting. There’s great enthusiasm on the right for Trump in Wisconsin right now – more than there was in 2020 – when people were fatigued. The lawfare turned that around.

Read the whole thing.

And GO VOTE.

