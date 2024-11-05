BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...

COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand His Coalition

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:05 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

RFK, Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, union workers, Somali Muslims, Jews -- what do all these groups have in common? They've all endorsed and support Donald Trump. While Kamala Harris brags about Oprah and Beyoncé, Trump has built a rather diverse group of supporters.

Advertisement

But for former White House Communication Director Kate Bedingfield, Trump has done none of that:

Talk about massive levels of copium.

She sure is.

All of this.

It's 100% projection.

How can Kamala expand her coalition when she thinks anyone who isn't voting for her is Nazi garbage? That's hard to do.

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

Ignoring reality.

We'd never hear the end of 'look how diverse she is!' if Kamala had this sort of coalition. Instead, she's got Liz Cheney and Rick Wilson.

We know which team we prefer.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS KATIE PAVLICH WHITE HOUSE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Amy Curtis
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her Life
justmindy
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election Day and That Did NOT Go Well, LOL
Grateful Calvin
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement