COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand His Coalition

RFK, Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, union workers, Somali Muslims, Jews -- what do all these groups have in common? They've all endorsed and support Donald Trump. While Kamala Harris brags about Oprah and Beyoncé, Trump has built a rather diverse group of supporters.

But for former White House Communication Director Kate Bedingfield, Trump has done none of that:

Former Biden White House comms director Kate Bedingfield laughably claiming on CNN that “Trump has done nothing to expand his coalition.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 5, 2024

Talk about massive levels of copium.

She might be in her own Dem bubble. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 5, 2024

She sure is.

Libs don’t watch conservative media. They don’t listen to Trump voters. They don’t even know what we stand for or what’s in Trump’s platform. They’ve stayed inside their bubble for 9 years and shut down any semblance of dialogue with Trump supporters so they really don’t know.… — Watsername (@chronicparent) November 5, 2024

All of this.

Translation: "Trump has done everything to expand his coalition, and Harris has done nothing." — The Fuel Guy (@markvellery) November 5, 2024

It's 100% projection.

How can Kamala expand her coalition when she thinks anyone who isn't voting for her is Nazi garbage? That's hard to do.

We got the biggest, most beautiful tent. I've seen a lot of tents, and this one is the most beautiful. And it's Yuge, just a big beautiful tent full of patriots. — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) November 5, 2024

Nailed it.

Ignoring new Jewish voters, endorsements in Michigan in Arab communities, Hispanic voters, Black voters, union workers, Silicon Valley titans, former prominent Democrats - including the woman who used to run the DNC and a Kennedy - etc. https://t.co/n1dEVSAzbz — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 5, 2024

Ignoring reality.

Say what you will about DJT, but lots of press about Republicans supporting Harris while Trump actually had two former Democratic Presidential candidates supporting him... and who knows what Vivek was in the past. Muslims in Michigan and Minnesota were supporting him, more union… https://t.co/bADmKBkuFZ — Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) November 5, 2024

We'd never hear the end of 'look how diverse she is!' if Kamala had this sort of coalition. Instead, she's got Liz Cheney and Rick Wilson.

We know which team we prefer.