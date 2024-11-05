This Is ADORABLE: Joe Scarborough Attacks Trump Voters AGAIN, Says They're Victims of 'Disinformation'

Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:45 AM on November 05, 2024
Twitter

Yesterday, Joe Scarborough lost his mind and attacked the parents of Trump voters. We're not sure that's a winning strategy, but it's the one Scarborough has chosen. And now he's doubled down on attacking voters.

Advertisement

WATCH:

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

After rattling off a series of debunked Trump hoaxes — including the 'Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney' hoax — Scarborough again focuses his ire on Trump voters:

'There is a sort of Russian embrace of disinformation. It's a radical devaluing of truth over the last 9 to 10 years and a complete ignorance on civics and what the term Madisonian democracy even means, what checks and balances even means, what judicial review even means, what the rule of law even means.'

'How do we as a nation even post-Trump, how do we reach those Americans who apparently didn't go to civics class, apparently didn't learn the basics of this Constitution, and have just been overwhelmed with disinformation over the past nine years?'

The propaganda press is melting down hard, and Scarborough has chosen the demeaning of Trump supporters as his go-to cope.

It's adorable that Joe Scarborough -- or anyone in the Kamala Harris-loving media -- is talking about civics classes or the Constitution or disinformation.

Absolutely adorable.

No, he doesn't get it.

Part of why we are where we are -- why Donald Trump is a candidate -- is because of media outlets like MSNBC.

The dearth of trust in media is a self-inflicted wound.

SOOOO deseperate.

Very, very out of touch.

[Insert Captain Phillips meme here]

Here's the thing: they often get to see internals and other news before they share it with us. They'll know.

This writer's children go to a private classical, Catholic high school. Betcha they know more than ol' Joe does.

They do not.

OUCH.

They sure do call it 'news.'

