This Is ADORABLE: Joe Scarborough Attacks Trump Voters AGAIN, Says They're Victims of 'Disinformation'

Yesterday, Joe Scarborough lost his mind and attacked the parents of Trump voters. We're not sure that's a winning strategy, but it's the one Scarborough has chosen. And now he's doubled down on attacking voters.
NEW: Joe Scarborough lashes out at Trump supporters again: "Americans who didn't go to civics class, didn't learn the basics of this Constitution."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2024
After rattling off a series of debunked Trump hoaxes — including the “Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney” hoax — Scarborough again… pic.twitter.com/u4Te78FsIS
The entire post reads (emphasis added):
After rattling off a series of debunked Trump hoaxes — including the 'Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney' hoax — Scarborough again focuses his ire on Trump voters:
'There is a sort of Russian embrace of disinformation. It's a radical devaluing of truth over the last 9 to 10 years and a complete ignorance on civics and what the term Madisonian democracy even means, what checks and balances even means, what judicial review even means, what the rule of law even means.'
'How do we as a nation even post-Trump, how do we reach those Americans who apparently didn't go to civics class, apparently didn't learn the basics of this Constitution, and have just been overwhelmed with disinformation over the past nine years?'
The propaganda press is melting down hard, and Scarborough has chosen the demeaning of Trump supporters as his go-to cope.
It's adorable that Joe Scarborough -- or anyone in the Kamala Harris-loving media -- is talking about civics classes or the Constitution or disinformation.
Absolutely adorable.
Joe still doesn’t get it.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 5, 2024
We, the sane and reasonable People of the United States, will never again trust the MSM or their latest 24/7 narratives.
We’re done.
No, he doesn't get it.
Part of why we are where we are -- why Donald Trump is a candidate -- is because of media outlets like MSNBC.
Scarborough’s meltdown says it all: the media just can’t handle the fact that Americans are waking up and thinking for themselves.— Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) November 5, 2024
The dearth of trust in media is a self-inflicted wound.
They're desperate. They're sooooo desperate.— UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) November 5, 2024
SOOOO deseperate.
Not only is Joe out of touch with average Americans he's out of touch with reality.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 5, 2024
Very, very out of touch.
Scarborough no longer matters. We are the news now.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 5, 2024
[Insert Captain Phillips meme here]
This is glorious 😂😂— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 5, 2024
Look at their faces. They know it’s about to end for them. 😂
Here's the thing: they often get to see internals and other news before they share it with us. They'll know.
I blame public education. https://t.co/msDGb49hE6— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 5, 2024
This writer's children go to a private classical, Catholic high school. Betcha they know more than ol' Joe does.
I don't want to read the tea leaves too much but these people don't sound confident. https://t.co/m7zVyOO2O8— RBe (@RBPundit) November 5, 2024
They do not.
I haven’t seen him so mad since that intern got uppity https://t.co/AovvzTIElp— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 5, 2024
OUCH.
So he insults Trump supporters and lies about Trump himself.— Houston Keene (@HoustonKeene) November 5, 2024
This isn't going to win over voters.
MSNBC calls this news? https://t.co/hvrYZB7R6V
They sure do call it 'news.'
