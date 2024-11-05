Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad
SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting Info for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:55 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Oh, look. This is surely one of those 'mistakes' certain tech companies and other businesses seem to encounter, mistakes that always are conveniently biased against Republicans and conservatives:

So weird.

Not.

This writer tried it and, sure enough, same thing. Others had the same issue, and across multiple search engines:

Ugh.

Absolutely maddening.

YEP.

Get on this, Republicans.

Very stupid.

Insane is putting it mildly.

You're not alone.

Thumb on the scales.

Because no one has held them accountable before. That needs to change.

Wow.

This is unacceptable.

But go vote, regardless of Google's shenanigans.

