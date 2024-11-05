SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting Info for Trump

Oh, look. This is surely one of those 'mistakes' certain tech companies and other businesses seem to encounter, mistakes that always are conveniently biased against Republicans and conservatives:
What is this? @Google pic.twitter.com/tSkCQ1QRMR— Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 5, 2024
So weird.
Not.
This writer tried it and, sure enough, same thing. Others had the same issue, and across multiple search engines:
"Unbiased" @DuckDuckGo show they are not unbiased. pic.twitter.com/NpDzhYnFwa— Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) November 5, 2024
Ugh.
Just tried it here in California. When I put in Trump, the "convicted felon" article came up and no voting location. Put in Harris and it went straight to the nearest voting location.— Sha (@quip1) November 5, 2024
Absolutely maddening.
I just tried this and got the same result. This is actual election interference and the @RNCVoteProtect @GOP and @DonaldTrump should be calling the CEO of Google right now to demand that this be fixed instantly.— AGuyinTexas (@a_guyin) November 5, 2024
YEP.
Get on this, Republicans.
Replicated… crazy stupid pic.twitter.com/Ig8CiK92nT— Billy (@UbiquitousOne) November 5, 2024
Very stupid.
Tried and replicated the results and this is insane. https://t.co/NFxRURqQAT— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 5, 2024
Insane is putting it mildly.
Same thing happens to me @Google https://t.co/1vp31884oU— Mattitude (@mattreedah) November 5, 2024
Recommended
You're not alone.
My results. https://t.co/mFoeHsHGrp pic.twitter.com/bekebsx7Bi— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 5, 2024
Thumb on the scales.
Really? Why can’t we just have free and fair elections. I mean look at this? This is insane. How can these companies get away with outright election interference. Just another rigged elections. Try it yourself. https://t.co/7hkQ3ZkbRP— Adam G (ADHDrunsme) (@ADHDrunsme858) November 5, 2024
Because no one has held them accountable before. That needs to change.
Just tried it myself and got the same result.— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 5, 2024
Give it a try. https://t.co/H3MRnL3xqm
Wow.
Hmm I just performed the same Google searches and got the same results https://t.co/iEPhzPqMTC— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2024
This is unacceptable.
But go vote, regardless of Google's shenanigans.
