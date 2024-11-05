CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
Dairy State Dispatch: Error Leads Milwaukee Election Officials to Reset, Recount 30k Absentee Ballots

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:20 PM on November 05, 2024
meme

The city of Milwaukee is going to zero out and recount 30-40,000 absentee ballots due to a 'tabulating machine malfunction.'

WATCH:

Hoo boy.

The good news is the RNC won a lawsuit to have poll watchers present. Hopefully that'll help.

It's hard to trust this, given the shenanigans of 2020, so we'll see.

Yep.

The entire post reads:

He said Paulina Gutierrez, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director resealed the machines with Deleon watching as an election observer. 

'She looked like she was going to have a nervous breakdown,' Deleon said of Gutierrez, when she learned of the seal issue. 'She was very transparent. She said, ‘We have to fix this right away.’'

'The tabulation machines where the ballots are ran through - on each side of the machine there are little glass doors with locks and seals with serial numbers. Those have to be closed at the end of the night,' he explained. There weren’t flash drives in the machines yet he said.  However the machine seals protect the hard drive ports where flash drives are inserted to get the count so it can be brought to the courthouse at the end of the day. 

'The seals are broken,' Deleon said. 

'It’s a huge red flag. It should not have happened.' 

He said election observers in the morning watched as the machines were sealed and they broken by 2 pm and it’s not clear how they were broken. But he doesn’t think the broken seals caused any issues with correct vote counts. Rather he said it’s slowed the process. 

'The count here is unbelievably slow,' he said. 

Gonna be a long night for this writer, she thinks.

We agree with all of this.

Right?

What else can you say?

Really is embarrassing.

Of course.

It seems the RNC is on the ball this time, and on board with the plan.

Here's more:

Jacobs is the chair of the Milwaukee Elections Commission.

Keep an eye on it, RNC.

Gonna be a looong night.

Do better.

This writer will keep an eye on it, too.

