Bomb Threats Delay Voting in DeKalb County, Georgia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:50 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Law enforcement has been called due to several bomb threats at polling locations in DeKalb County, GA.

Here's more:

They absolutely should be. 

From what this writer has seen so far, the RNC and their lawyers seem to be doing a good job of catching and staying on top of these sorts of things.

Won't get an argument from us on this one.

We need to know who made the threats and they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Stay and vote.

Because Russia is their boogeyman.

Fingers crossed.

Heh.

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about an unvetted Afghan national who was arrested for a planned election day terror plot. So they have to take these threats seriously.

That being said, stay in line and vote. We'll keep you updated.

