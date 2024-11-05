Bomb Threats Delay Voting in DeKalb County, Georgia

Law enforcement has been called due to several bomb threats at polling locations in DeKalb County, GA.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is reportedly responding to multiple bomb threats in DeKalb County, Georgia. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 5, 2024

Here's more:

🚨 #BREAKING: SEVERAL polling locations in Georgia are now being evacuated due to BOMB THREATS, forcing voting at these locations to be SUSPENDED



ELECTION INTERFERENCE!



VOTING HOURS MUST BE EXTENDED! pic.twitter.com/z1JExTRtlI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

They absolutely should be.

From what this writer has seen so far, the RNC and their lawyers seem to be doing a good job of catching and staying on top of these sorts of things.

Blatant election interference. Life in prison for whoever did this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2024

Won't get an argument from us on this one.

When they can’t control the vote, they’ll try to stop it. This is election interference, plain and simple — John (@johnEiid) November 5, 2024

We need to know who made the threats and they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

This is blatant voter suppression.. they are banking on people going home and not coming back.. HOLD THE LINE — 🇺🇸America First Patriot 🇺🇸 (@USAProudPatriot) November 5, 2024

Stay and vote.

Seriously democrats, how can you believe this is Russia or random? This is clearly to interfere in the election. https://t.co/eVNBAuuCr4 — Bossman (@Bossman_1776) November 5, 2024

Because Russia is their boogeyman.

The only thing that’s explosive tonight are the numbers for Trump! — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) November 5, 2024

Fingers crossed.

“So hahaha I’d like to report a bomb haha” https://t.co/M7fk84BysX pic.twitter.com/cmG7TH6O9V — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 5, 2024

Heh.

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about an unvetted Afghan national who was arrested for a planned election day terror plot. So they have to take these threats seriously.

That being said, stay in line and vote. We'll keep you updated.