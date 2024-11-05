Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up and Ran a Good Campaign

BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:55 PM on November 05, 2024
ImgFlip

Kamala Harris is only the Democratic Party nominee because the Democrats ousted Joe Biden. And they ousted Joe Biden because he was going to lose.

They didn't put her through a primary process, they didn't let their voters decide. They just installed her and expected everyone to be okay with it. The polls, and Kamala's inability to seal the deal show it probably didn't go over well with their base.

We have no sympathy for Kamala having to run a half-a**ed campaign. This was all self-inflicted.

Yet Ben Rhodes really wants to praise Kamala for running a good campaign:

Isn't that cute.

Most impressive.

She slayed. Or something.

Really a feat, given how much they love democracy. Allegedly.

Yeah, Ben. Remind us.

Keep doing it.

Exactly.

Interesting choice of words, no?

Ben will never answer this question.

And, like Biden, she's going to lose.

BUT DEMOCRACY! 

Bingo. Ben knows this.

But he's a good little lackey so he won't be honest about it.

