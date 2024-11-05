Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up and Ran a Good Campaign

Kamala Harris is only the Democratic Party nominee because the Democrats ousted Joe Biden. And they ousted Joe Biden because he was going to lose.

They didn't put her through a primary process, they didn't let their voters decide. They just installed her and expected everyone to be okay with it. The polls, and Kamala's inability to seal the deal show it probably didn't go over well with their base.

We have no sympathy for Kamala having to run a half-a**ed campaign. This was all self-inflicted.

Yet Ben Rhodes really wants to praise Kamala for running a good campaign:

Occasionally lost in the dizzying stakes of this election: it's hard to imagine someone stepping in like Kamala Harris did with just over three months and running a campaign this well. That's anything but easy. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 5, 2024

Isn't that cute.

She had the easiest campaign in history nobody asked her to comment on anything, asked her any probing questions, made her take a stand on any issues, or even to do a press conference - it was a campaign a 6-year-old could handle and she still got a C-. IMPRESSIVE!! — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 5, 2024

Most impressive.

Biden never could’ve answered so many tough questions as eloquently as our biracial Kween. 🥰 — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 5, 2024

She slayed. Or something.

The masterful part about it was she didn’t have to win a single vote — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) November 5, 2024

Really a feat, given how much they love democracy. Allegedly.

If you all had selected anyone competent, you wouldn't be having to deal with this level of hilarious cope right now.



And remind me why she had to "step in" in the first place? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 5, 2024

Yeah, Ben. Remind us.

Please remind America minutes before they go into the poll how you guys gaslit them about Joe Biden's health and mental acuity until you absolutely couldn't hide it anymore. That is an awesome message. — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 5, 2024

Keep doing it.

What are you talking about Ben? She was VP for four years. It’s not like she was plucked out of nowhere. — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) November 5, 2024

Exactly.

Interesting choice of words, no?

Why did she have to step in? https://t.co/7Bt8gxRA8C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

Ben will never answer this question.

Uh. She literally just picked up Biden's campaign. https://t.co/Z4V5A1JMN9 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 5, 2024

And, like Biden, she's going to lose.

Your party rigged the primaries for Biden even though they knew he was declining. Then they rigged Biden's replacement. The common people in democrat party had zero choice this election on who their candidate should be. https://t.co/Ga1a95TF6m — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 5, 2024

BUT DEMOCRACY!

LOL



She's in a dead heat with a dude who has felony convictions, two more prosecutions looming, and a favorable rating in the low 40s despite having the entire press on her side.



It's hard to imagine how anyone could have run a *worse* campaign to end up in that position. https://t.co/VcEetnsLtx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2024

Bingo. Ben knows this.

But he's a good little lackey so he won't be honest about it.