'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:05 PM on November 05, 2024
Chris Queen

This writer has long argued the election comes down to one central issue: the economy. Inflation -- from gas to groceries to rent -- is harming a lot of Americans. And the more the media and the Democratic Party try to lie and gaslight us about it, the worse things get for them.

Here's an Arizona Democrat explaining why he voted for Donald Trump:

Wow.

He's absolutely right.

Because the media don't report this.

Intentionally.

It harms Democrats to tell it, but they can't change the experiences of Americans.

YUP.

That's good.

There's a lesson in this for victorious Republicans, too.

No matter how much spin, we remember what gas and food cost under Trump.

Keep voting. Stay in line. Take people with you.

She sure is a Marxist.

The Left and media pretend voters like this don't exist, but they do.

