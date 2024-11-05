'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for Trump

This writer has long argued the election comes down to one central issue: the economy. Inflation -- from gas to groceries to rent -- is harming a lot of Americans. And the more the media and the Democratic Party try to lie and gaslight us about it, the worse things get for them.
Here's an Arizona Democrat explaining why he voted for Donald Trump:
JUST IN: Arizona Democrat voter says he is voting for Donald Trump, says he was deceived by President Biden and Kamala Harris.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024
"I am a walking example of how people can change their minds."
"I lost my job... I know that everyone's saying we're looking for solutions from every… pic.twitter.com/p3ZbWdumHq
Wow.
He's absolutely right.
I don’t think people realize how common this attitude is across the country right now.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024
It’s incredible.
Because the media don't report this.
Intentionally.
He’s not alone. This will be the story for a lot of people this election.— Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 5, 2024
The left won’t want to talk about it but it’s a story that needs to be told if they are going to learn from this experience.
It harms Democrats to tell it, but they can't change the experiences of Americans.
Another one tired of the division, hate, and devastation caused by the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/tj0UTGSwll— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 5, 2024
YUP.
My neighbors are Democrats and said they were voting for Trump last night. They do not believe anything Kamala says.— Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) November 5, 2024
That's good.
He is not alone.— The Liberal Lampoon (@Liberal_Lampoon) November 5, 2024
This is how many of the flip voters are feeling.
It's the Democrat way, pander to get your vote and then ignore your needs once you do.
There's a lesson in this for victorious Republicans, too.
The evidence is right in front of our faces.— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 5, 2024
We had four years of Trump, and since he left office everything has gotten worse or more expensive. There is conflict around the world.
Donald Trump is the only logical choice 🇺🇲
No matter how much spin, we remember what gas and food cost under Trump.
I think people who’ve woken up to how insane elected Democrats are will be the story of this election, along with independents breaking for Trump because of the dream team he has now. We need to finish the day strong and VOTE though. It’s a close race. Every vote is critical! https://t.co/ZVWOo4sJW3— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 5, 2024
Keep voting. Stay in line. Take people with you.
Hat tip to all the common sense Americans who are standing strongly and voting Trump - Vance because they have been deprived the American Dream and know they can achieve it with Trump - Vance. Kama-liar just lies for votes. She’s a Marxist. Period. https://t.co/at7nXO9kJj— J S Levin (@jaslevin1216) November 5, 2024
She sure is a Marxist.
This democrat voter is not alone, by any means... #Trump2024 #ElectionDay #Vote2024 https://t.co/7bkAOnMnhs— LifeLong Patriot (Shannon) (@LL_PATRIOT) November 5, 2024
The Left and media pretend voters like this don't exist, but they do.
