'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for Trump

This writer has long argued the election comes down to one central issue: the economy. Inflation -- from gas to groceries to rent -- is harming a lot of Americans. And the more the media and the Democratic Party try to lie and gaslight us about it, the worse things get for them.

Here's an Arizona Democrat explaining why he voted for Donald Trump:

JUST IN: Arizona Democrat voter says he is voting for Donald Trump, says he was deceived by President Biden and Kamala Harris.



"I am a walking example of how people can change their minds."



"I lost my job... I know that everyone's saying we're looking for solutions from every… pic.twitter.com/p3ZbWdumHq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Wow.

He's absolutely right.

I don’t think people realize how common this attitude is across the country right now.



It’s incredible. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

Because the media don't report this.

Intentionally.

He’s not alone. This will be the story for a lot of people this election.



The left won’t want to talk about it but it’s a story that needs to be told if they are going to learn from this experience. — Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 5, 2024

It harms Democrats to tell it, but they can't change the experiences of Americans.

Another one tired of the division, hate, and devastation caused by the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/tj0UTGSwll — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 5, 2024

YUP.

My neighbors are Democrats and said they were voting for Trump last night. They do not believe anything Kamala says. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) November 5, 2024

That's good.

He is not alone.



This is how many of the flip voters are feeling.



It's the Democrat way, pander to get your vote and then ignore your needs once you do. — The Liberal Lampoon (@Liberal_Lampoon) November 5, 2024

There's a lesson in this for victorious Republicans, too.

The evidence is right in front of our faces.



We had four years of Trump, and since he left office everything has gotten worse or more expensive. There is conflict around the world.



Donald Trump is the only logical choice 🇺🇲 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 5, 2024

No matter how much spin, we remember what gas and food cost under Trump.

I think people who’ve woken up to how insane elected Democrats are will be the story of this election, along with independents breaking for Trump because of the dream team he has now. We need to finish the day strong and VOTE though. It’s a close race. Every vote is critical! https://t.co/ZVWOo4sJW3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 5, 2024

Keep voting. Stay in line. Take people with you.

Hat tip to all the common sense Americans who are standing strongly and voting Trump - Vance because they have been deprived the American Dream and know they can achieve it with Trump - Vance. Kama-liar just lies for votes. She’s a Marxist. Period. https://t.co/at7nXO9kJj — J S Levin (@jaslevin1216) November 5, 2024

She sure is a Marxist.

The Left and media pretend voters like this don't exist, but they do.