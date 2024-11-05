AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York

BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:55 PM on November 05, 2024

This writer remembers when the Left would mock Christians for believing that prayer worked, and how the Left would argue that if we did away with religion we'd have an enlightened society based on science and logic.

That didn't happen.

Instead, we ended up with a quasi-religious devotion to science that involves believing there are 57 genders and we can control the weather if we eat bugs, use the right words, and vote for Kamala Harris:

She doesn't even realize how anti-science this is.

The Biden-Harris administration admitted the Inflation Reduction Act was actually a climate change bill. Why didn't it control the weather?

No, it won't.

We're not?

Whoops.

*deletes post of random thoughts*

It's all a cover for what they really want: socialism under the guise of 'environmentalism.'

It sounds awesome, frankly.

LOL - the Left always end up eating their own.

No, it's not.

If we just ban cars and gas stoves it'll all be better!

What a time to be alive!

Oh, look. Facts.

YUP.

This writer always asks Lefties like AOC this question: what should the temperature be in NYC on November 5? They can say the temperature is too warm or too cold, but they can never answer that question.

Wonder why.

Just kidding, we all know why.

