AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York

This writer remembers when the Left would mock Christians for believing that prayer worked, and how the Left would argue that if we did away with religion we'd have an enlightened society based on science and logic.

That didn't happen.

Instead, we ended up with a quasi-religious devotion to science that involves believing there are 57 genders and we can control the weather if we eat bugs, use the right words, and vote for Kamala Harris:

It’s 70 degrees in New York in the first week of November. Please vote. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2024

She doesn't even realize how anti-science this is.

why haven't you already banned intemperate weather if you have that power? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration admitted the Inflation Reduction Act was actually a climate change bill. Why didn't it control the weather?

FYI, voting, and nothing the Democrats or Republicans can do will change the temperature or sea level of Earth by 0.0001 degrees or feet. 🤪 — Tom (@BoreGuru) November 5, 2024

No, it won't.

It's Election Day!



Salmon is delicious.

Wash your hands before dinner.

Don't take any wooden nickels.

9V batteries.



I just thought we were spouting off random thoughts. — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) November 5, 2024

We're not?

Whoops.

*deletes post of random thoughts*

The government cant control the weather yet somehow if they tax you more it will fix the weather LOL — Tim Mathis (@timmathiscomedy) November 5, 2024

It's all a cover for what they really want: socialism under the guise of 'environmentalism.'

Wait, we can vote on it being 70 degrees in November? I would like to vote for that please https://t.co/Ri4inL2I9d — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 5, 2024

It sounds awesome, frankly.

Hey if you're going to be posturing on Climate, can you at least please think about why you're giving your unconditional support to a pro-fracking candidate who's serving as VP for the administration approving 50% more drilling on federal land than 45? https://t.co/Xfbo6UZ9JX — Keith White (@keithwhite91) November 5, 2024

LOL - the Left always end up eating their own.

If the implication here is that it will be colder in November with a Dem in charge this isn’t exactly a winning message. https://t.co/mjGYR66k5c — Philzfacts (@philzfactz) November 5, 2024

No, it's not.

Me: Wow, 72 degrees on November 5th in Michigan sure is nice!



AOC: This is terrible! Vote for me so we can fix the weather with more of your tax dollars. https://t.co/3uSRpMWcZC — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) November 5, 2024

If we just ban cars and gas stoves it'll all be better!

You guys can now vote to change the weather!!! https://t.co/3uSRpMWcZC — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) November 5, 2024

What a time to be alive!

Oh, look. Facts.

She’s upset it’s pleasant outside and bums won’t be dying of exposure tonight. https://t.co/dcfHuyJYsg — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) November 5, 2024

YUP.

This writer always asks Lefties like AOC this question: what should the temperature be in NYC on November 5? They can say the temperature is too warm or too cold, but they can never answer that question.

Wonder why.

Just kidding, we all know why.