Andrew Mitchell Plays the Misogyny Card HARD When Explaining Kamala's Struggle With Male Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:50 PM on November 05, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

If Kamala Harris loses (and this writer remains optimistic that she will), prepare yourselves for weeks of the media playing the 'voters are racist' and 'voters are misogynistic' cards.

Watch as Andrea Mitchell plays the latter:

This does not sound like a media who are confident Kamala wins.

Neither does this woman. It has nothing to do with the fact Kamala's a woman. And everything to do with the fact Kamala is a commie and a moron.

This writer would entertain a vote for a woman like, say, Tulsi Gabbard.

Never.

All of this.

Could work.

Amazing that calling men toxic, rapists, and the source of all the world's problems didn't encourage them to vote for Democrats, huh?

ASTRONOMICAL amounts of cringe coping here.

They'll never do this. EVER.

Yep. That woman.

Solid choice.

