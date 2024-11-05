Andrew Mitchell Plays the Misogyny Card HARD When Explaining Kamala's Struggle With Male Voters

If Kamala Harris loses (and this writer remains optimistic that she will), prepare yourselves for weeks of the media playing the 'voters are racist' and 'voters are misogynistic' cards.

Watch as Andrea Mitchell plays the latter:

ANDREA MITCHELL: "There are a lot of men...black and white, who just simply don’t trust a woman to be chief executive, Commander in Chief."



"They just don't wanna vote for a woman." pic.twitter.com/YeA1nSRHel — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2024

This does not sound like a media who are confident Kamala wins.

well, not THIS woman, certainly! — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 5, 2024

Neither does this woman. It has nothing to do with the fact Kamala's a woman. And everything to do with the fact Kamala is a commie and a moron.

That's BS... just not this woman. Nor Hillary. No one's putting the right women up. — DaTommyDaBommy - a76marine (@a76marine) November 5, 2024

This writer would entertain a vote for a woman like, say, Tulsi Gabbard.

Things that you'll never hear on MSNBC, "There are a lot of women...black and white, who just simply don’t trust a man to be chief executive, Commander in Chief." "They just don't wanna vote for the patriarchy." — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) November 5, 2024

Never.

I don't wanna vote for a woman... who is not at all authentic, can't speak coherently without producing word salads, can articulate her actual plans and not constantly tell me she grew up in a middle class family. Oh, and she can't be liberal... yeah, definitely not liberal. — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) November 5, 2024

All of this.

Uh no… we just don’t want a communist.



Moving forward:



2028 Vance/Gabbard

2032 Gabbard/? — Lady von MAGA (@CallieS56554616) November 5, 2024

Could work.

They’re already blaming the men instead of grappling with why they’ve lost the men. https://t.co/Sr5dZ8RpTT — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 5, 2024

Amazing that calling men toxic, rapists, and the source of all the world's problems didn't encourage them to vote for Democrats, huh?

There’s a lot of cringe coping here https://t.co/ec1hu1HaX2 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 5, 2024

ASTRONOMICAL amounts of cringe coping here.

This is getting old. Put up a woman who doesn't run a crime syndicate or one who has ideas not just word salad, and let's do the experiment. https://t.co/E9tm8NS4lM — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) November 5, 2024

They'll never do this. EVER.

The woman that refuses to clean out gangs from hotels and apartments and is allowing them to run prostitutions rings that are not protecting women? https://t.co/w6mohMxDKb — John "Tanuki" Wick (@Stewie2023) November 5, 2024

Yep. That woman.

I don't trust anybody that can't define what a woman is. https://t.co/ijuctpn7B9 — All_Purpose_Hak 🇺🇲 (@HakHinton) November 5, 2024

Solid choice.