FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in...
New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help...
CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election...
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With...
VIP
No, Desperate, Moronic Kamala Supporters, Abortion Laws Do NOT Ban Ectopic Pregnancies ......
We Have a Country to Save
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Poli...
CBS News' Steps on a 'Journalism' Rake Warning About False Claims Ahead of...
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre...
GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the...
'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night...
Bridget Phetasy Lays Out Why Trump Is the ONLY Choice This Election (Even...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)

Grammy-Winning Music Producer, Film Composer Quincy Jones Dead at 91

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on November 04, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Some sad news out of Hollywood on this Monday. Quincy Jones has died at age 91.

Advertisement

More from Variety:

Quincy Jones, who distinguished himself over the course of a 70-year career in music as an artist, bandleader, composer, arranger and producer, has died. He was 91.

Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Calif., according to a statement shared with Variety by his rep Arnold Robinson. A cause of death was not disclosed. 

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the Jones family said in the statement. “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Jones was a producer for Michael Jackson, including Jackson's smash 1979 album 'Off the Wall' and worked with Jackson on 'Thriller' -- which remains the best-selling album of all time. Jones took home a Grammy for album of the year for 'Thriller' and record of the year for the song 'Billie Jean.' Jones also worked with Jackson on 1987's 'Bad.'

Jones was also the first African American to compose a major motion picture score for 'The Pawnbroker' (1964). He was nominated for seven Oscars for original songs and scores.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Jones was also a pioneer of new music technology:

Very cool.

A great song.

'Sanford and Son' was classic, as was the theme song.

Advertisement

The post continues:

Did you know Quincy Jones was 49 years old when he produced “Thriller” on Michael Jackson? Arguably one of the greatest accomplishments of his life and of all time was done at a middle point in his life. Think about that.

So much emphasis is put on accomplishing things at such a young age now a lot of times it leaves many people feeling like it’s too late to be great or find yourself.

It’s not. Quincy Jones should always serve as an inspiration to keep pushing to be your best and keep living life through the process  But also understand that his success did not come without hard work and dedication. 

That hard work and dedication for you can start today. Living 91 years on earth is the biggest flex. Remember that when you see your elderly grandparents and parents. They’ve seen it all. 

Quincy Jones LIVED and we should all be inspired by his life and legacy. 

Rest in Heaven Quincy.

It's never too late.

Advertisement

Actor Michael Caine also remembered Jones:

Amen.

Worth a read.

Jones was married three times and he is survived by his children: Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, and Rachel Jones.

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATH HOLLYWOOD MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump
Sam J.
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens
Sam J.
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence
Sam J.
New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help Illegals 'Break Into' America
Sam J.
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre MELTDOWN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement