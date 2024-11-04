Grammy-Winning Music Producer, Film Composer Quincy Jones Dead at 91

Some sad news out of Hollywood on this Monday. Quincy Jones has died at age 91.

Quincy Jones, Grammy-Winning Producer for Michael Jackson, Film Composer, Dies at 91 https://t.co/rAxesYBTWi — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

More from Variety:

Quincy Jones, who distinguished himself over the course of a 70-year career in music as an artist, bandleader, composer, arranger and producer, has died. He was 91. Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Calif., according to a statement shared with Variety by his rep Arnold Robinson. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the Jones family said in the statement. “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Jones was a producer for Michael Jackson, including Jackson's smash 1979 album 'Off the Wall' and worked with Jackson on 'Thriller' -- which remains the best-selling album of all time. Jones took home a Grammy for album of the year for 'Thriller' and record of the year for the song 'Billie Jean.' Jones also worked with Jackson on 1987's 'Bad.'

Jones was also the first African American to compose a major motion picture score for 'The Pawnbroker' (1964). He was nominated for seven Oscars for original songs and scores.

We have lost one of the all time greats. The world will miss Quincy Jones. Rest my friend. pic.twitter.com/CrAnBGFmn9 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 4, 2024

Jones was also a pioneer of new music technology:

Rest in peace, Quincy…



In honor of his legacy, here’s a throwback to an incredible moment:



Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock in the studio, exploring the groundbreaking Fairlight CMI synthesizer. Herbie’s demonstration showcases the brilliance of both the technology and their… pic.twitter.com/DOwV9SMRJd — Melodies & Masterpieces (@SVG__Collection) November 4, 2024

Very cool.

“Fly Me to the Moon” began life as “In Other Words”, in waltz time.



Sinatra asked QUINCY JONES for a swing rearrangement - and here's the iconic result (at a benefit in St Louis in ‘65) with Q conducting the Count Basie Orchestra.



RIP Q.



And thank you.pic.twitter.com/QuS9m2EgLi — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) November 4, 2024

A great song.

Quincy Jones has left us at age 91.

One of his greatest musical works…lives on. pic.twitter.com/2rsrufMrrG — 🆂🅲🅾🆃🆃 (@RandomHeroWX) November 4, 2024

'Sanford and Son' was classic, as was the theme song.

First I wanna give my condolences to the Jones family for the loss of their father, their patriarch Quincy Jones.



In this moment I want to say that even though Quincy has left this earth he leaves a legacy and a lesson for all of us.



That legacy and lesson is LIVING.



Did… pic.twitter.com/K2PL1mMg6F — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

The post continues:

Did you know Quincy Jones was 49 years old when he produced “Thriller” on Michael Jackson? Arguably one of the greatest accomplishments of his life and of all time was done at a middle point in his life. Think about that. So much emphasis is put on accomplishing things at such a young age now a lot of times it leaves many people feeling like it’s too late to be great or find yourself. It’s not. Quincy Jones should always serve as an inspiration to keep pushing to be your best and keep living life through the process But also understand that his success did not come without hard work and dedication. That hard work and dedication for you can start today. Living 91 years on earth is the biggest flex. Remember that when you see your elderly grandparents and parents. They’ve seen it all. Quincy Jones LIVED and we should all be inspired by his life and legacy. Rest in Heaven Quincy.

It's never too late.

While I am desvastated that my friend Quincy Jones has passed I think of his Genius , Heart , Talent , Inspiration , Support , Encouragement , Love , Understanding , Kindness , Acceptance , Friendship. He gave to all ! Deepest Condolences to Family , Friends, Fans-Love you Q -RIP pic.twitter.com/hxEpi0I2WJ — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

Actor Michael Caine also remembered Jones:

My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) November 4, 2024

Amen.

If you haven’t read this interview, do yourself a favor. Quincy forgot more than most people will ever experience in their lifetimes. https://t.co/QlYrcmkRVv — The Celebrity Pool (@CelebrityPool) November 4, 2024

Worth a read.

Jones was married three times and he is survived by his children: Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, and Rachel Jones.

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones.