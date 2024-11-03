Maybe She's Tired From Being on SNL? Today's Campaign Stop Schedule Is VERY INTERESTING

This is interesting. If for no other reason than it dashes the 'Donald Trump is exhausted and old' narrative out the window.

Here are today’s campaign stops…



Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/nwejoWoGCH — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 3, 2024

But there are a couple of things to note here:

Lansing, MI is deep blue. Why is Kamala going there as opposed to red areas? Why is she only doing one campaign stop two days from the election? Tim Walz is in Charlotte and Atlanta, both blue counties. Gastonia is the only red one on his map.

Macon, GA is in Bibb County, which went for Biden in 2020 61% to 38%. Clearly, Trump and his campaign think there are voters there to be won over.

Same thing for sending J.D. Vance to New Hampshire.

Neither Kamala nor Walz are in PA or WI at all.

So it appears the Democrats are either trying to get their voters to turn out or conceding they can't really make inroads in redder areas.

They think New Hampshire may be in play? Interesting. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 3, 2024

Real Clear Polling moved it from 'lean Democrat' to toss up.

Low energy. — Chris Curran (@Curran2140) November 3, 2024

Really low energy.

She can’t even fill venues. I saw a video yesterday and apparently her “rally” was a small conference room with maybe 200 people. Meanwhile the Trump rally I was at had probably 15,000+ people — 💛Mrs. M❤️‍🔥 (@ThatRosaryGirl) November 3, 2024

Venues aren't necessarily votes, but they can indicate enthusiasm. That seems to favor Trump.

Harris is giving up Pennsylvania. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) November 3, 2024

Also a good catch. Neither of them are in PA, or in WI.

Is she being lazy because she knows something? — CStarz (@Cstarz305) November 3, 2024

Possibly.

But this writer thinks it's just who she is. She's notorious for not doing briefings, and this writer truly believes she wants all the swag and fame of being POTUS but won't do the work.

Don't get complacent, but that's one way to look at it.

One stop for Kamala. Does she really want to win? She is as bad or worse than Hillary in 2016. https://t.co/FkbF0qc2Ga — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 3, 2024

Scary 2016 vibes in the waning days of this campaign.

It must have been exhausting standing in front of a mirror on SNL. https://t.co/zMyGidDK8f — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 3, 2024

Must've been.

Kamala doesn’t have the stamina to be president https://t.co/YwlvSijtdy — Fire James Franklin 🇺🇸 (@wackawackaETM) November 3, 2024

That would be the narrative if Trump did one event today.