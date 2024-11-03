Maybe She's Tired From Being on SNL? Today's Campaign Stop Schedule Is VERY INTERESTING

The Force Is With Him: Navy Helicopter Pilot Sports OUTSTANDING Star Wars-Related Mission...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is interesting. If for no other reason than it dashes the 'Donald Trump is exhausted and old' narrative out the window.

But there are a couple of things to note here: 

Lansing, MI is deep blue. Why is Kamala going there as opposed to red areas? Why is she only doing one campaign stop two days from the election? Tim Walz is in Charlotte and Atlanta, both blue counties. Gastonia is the only red one on his map.

Macon, GA is in Bibb County, which went for Biden in 2020 61% to 38%. Clearly, Trump and his campaign think there are voters there to be won over.

Same thing for sending J.D. Vance to New Hampshire.

Neither Kamala nor Walz are in PA or WI at all.

So it appears the Democrats are either trying to get their voters to turn out or conceding they can't really make inroads in redder areas.

Real Clear Polling moved it from 'lean Democrat' to toss up.

Really low energy.

Venues aren't necessarily votes, but they can indicate enthusiasm. That seems to favor Trump.

Also a good catch. Neither of them are in PA, or in WI.

Possibly.

But this writer thinks it's just who she is. She's notorious for not doing briefings, and this writer truly believes she wants all the swag and fame of being POTUS but won't do the work.

Don't get complacent, but that's one way to look at it.

Scary 2016 vibes in the waning days of this campaign.

Must've been.

That would be the narrative if Trump did one event today.

