'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo: 'Half of Hollywood Is Voting for Trump'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 03, 2024
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File

Actress Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on HBO's smash hit 'The Sopranos', is making wave today with an interview in Variety, and she's saying some things sure to ruffle feathers in Hollywood:

Here's some of that story:

She’s just warming up as she moves on to Hollywood’s Kamala Harris supporters who represent both ends of the age spectrum.

“You have like Billie Eilish saying, ‘I feel safer with Kamala as president.’ But why? Because you have six security guards around you every day when you walk down the street,” she scoffs. “My daughter has nobody walking around with her when she walks down the street in New York City. Because I see what’s going on. Or even here in California, my kids are not allowed to go anywhere because of how bad crime is right now.”

Then she moves on to one of the entertainment industry’s most reliable Democratic Party voices.

“I’m looking at Bette Midler talking about reproductive rights ad nauseam,” she says. “They’re worried about this issue. When we’re on the brink of world war, you want to talk about your daughters? What about the boys? What about our sons that are going to have to go off to war at some point. And they want to take your daughters, too.”

She's absolutely correct.

One of the things this writer has noticed is the openness with which people support Trump; there's been a noticeable shift between 2016 and now.

'Forza' means 'forward' in Italian.

As the Left reminds women: your vote is private. No one will know if you vote for Trump.

Like Zachary Levi, it takes guts.

We sure do.

The Left calls us stupid and abused and oppressed. Guess which tactic works better?

Hint: not the Left's.

We've all seen the White Men for Harris.

She sure is.

We sure do.

