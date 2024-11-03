The Force Is With Him: Navy Helicopter Pilot Sports OUTSTANDING Star Wars-Related Mission...
DISGUSTING: Another Pro-Abortion Ad Spreads Misinformation That Will HARM Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 03, 2024
AngieArtist

This may be the most disgusting pro-abortion ad this writer has seen all election cycle, and that's saying something.

This is a lie. For people who scream about dis/misinformation, the Left have cornered the market on it.

Women are not dying because of abortion bans. No anti-abortion laws prohibit the treatment of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. Any doctor who says otherwise, or refuses to treat patients is either a) incompetent or b) a partisan hack. Either way, he or she should be held accountable.

More lies.

Everyone needs to know how shameless the Left lie about this. And how this is what really endangers women's lives.

And if the Democrats pass unrestricted abortion -- provided by under-qualified, inept abortion providers -- more women will die.

Amber Nicole Thurman didn't die because of anti-abortion laws; she died because of improper follow-up care because an abortion provider gave her very dangerous abortion drugs and sent her home.

They deserve nothing but hatred and scorn.

Disgusting isn't even strong enough a word for it.

It really is.

And they don't care. They will do anything, say anything, to get unrestricted, taxpayer-funded, abortion on demand.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They want women to die precisely so they can exploit them.

It's the most abhorrent thing this writer has ever seen.

They're that awful.

But when you love killing babies, lying to women to keep baby-killing legal is not a stretch.

