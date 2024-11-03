DISGUSTING: Another Pro-Abortion Ad Spreads Misinformation That Will HARM Women

This may be the most disgusting pro-abortion ad this writer has seen all election cycle, and that's saying something.

Women are dying NOW in states with extreme bans. If Republicans win, a national abortion ban is next. Don't look away. #MAGAAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/jX3sTYjzYZ — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) November 2, 2024

This is a lie. For people who scream about dis/misinformation, the Left have cornered the market on it.

Women are not dying because of abortion bans. No anti-abortion laws prohibit the treatment of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. Any doctor who says otherwise, or refuses to treat patients is either a) incompetent or b) a partisan hack. Either way, he or she should be held accountable.

Women are dying in states with extreme abortion bans: they can't get the healthcare they need.



When Republicans get their wish and pass the Life at Conception Act, it will endanger women across the US. Nobody will be safe. #MAGAAbortionBanhttps://t.co/3g2Q7UPMoj — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) November 2, 2024

More lies.

Everyone needs to know how shameless the Left lie about this. And how this is what really endangers women's lives.

FALSE.



Nevaeh Crain Died Because of Poor Medical Care, Not From an Abortion Ban https://t.co/MXldhzCvSm — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 3, 2024

And if the Democrats pass unrestricted abortion -- provided by under-qualified, inept abortion providers -- more women will die.

Amber Nicole Thurman didn't die because of anti-abortion laws; she died because of improper follow-up care because an abortion provider gave her very dangerous abortion drugs and sent her home.

I’ve never felt more hatred for a lie in my life. You’re a liar. — 🌷 LIZZIE🌷 (@farmingandJesus) November 3, 2024

They deserve nothing but hatred and scorn.

You are dangerously misleading women for political points. This is disgusting. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 3, 2024

Disgusting isn't even strong enough a word for it.

Hello,



I had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy in a state with an abortion ban, just weeks after Dobbs. This did not happen. What you are doing isn’t “informing.” It’s terrifying women in my exact situation into not getting care. This is horrifying, triggering, and a complete lie. https://t.co/SKRjjbBuXq — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 3, 2024

It really is.

And they don't care. They will do anything, say anything, to get unrestricted, taxpayer-funded, abortion on demand.

Apparently it’s ok to just flat out lie about women’s healthcare if it’s in service of more abortion.



This is abhorrent. https://t.co/gKVZVBGoux — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 3, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Everything they produce is a horror movie fantasy.



None of it is real.

They want you afraid and stupid.



Ironically they will likely harm women who believe these ridiculous lies by making them afraid to seek medical treatment, and then exploit them for further political theater. https://t.co/FfXJT9lLf1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2024

They want women to die precisely so they can exploit them.

Again, this is a total lie and these people spread it, knowing women might fear getting miscarriage care they need. Women could die because these people want to win an election. https://t.co/WYf3VjoFWv — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 3, 2024

It's the most abhorrent thing this writer has ever seen.

Pro-aborts are willing to lie to vulnerable women, even (possibly especially) if it gets them hurt or killed, because they think that might make it easier for them to keep child-killing legal. https://t.co/u0d5GtvHFR — Some Random Conservatarian (@violacesario_) November 3, 2024

They're that awful.

But when you love killing babies, lying to women to keep baby-killing legal is not a stretch.