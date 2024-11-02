New Trump Ad Just Dropped: Kamala Admits Cost of Food Is Too High (Again!)

Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris is a terrible candidate. We know this because in 2020 she dropped out before Iowa and in 2024 she received zero primary votes. She couldn't even reach her base, and the only reason she's a candidate now is because Joe Biden installed her. 

Advertisement

The only asset she can really boast about is that she's not Donald Trump. Otherwise, she's given the Trump campaign so many free ads, it's not even funny.

Here she is again, reminding us that food prices are too high thanks to her administration:

The ads really do write themselves.

She really is.

They should be playing in every swing state.

They do not have a plan and she does not have a plan.

This is some Pravda level spin.

Yep.

The Trump campaign should hire her.

Not a darned thing.

LOL

That cackle is so irritating.

Let's give him a chance, shall we?

