New Trump Ad Just Dropped: Kamala Admits Cost of Food Is Too High (Again!)

Kamala Harris is a terrible candidate. We know this because in 2020 she dropped out before Iowa and in 2024 she received zero primary votes. She couldn't even reach her base, and the only reason she's a candidate now is because Joe Biden installed her.

The only asset she can really boast about is that she's not Donald Trump. Otherwise, she's given the Trump campaign so many free ads, it's not even funny.

Here she is again, reminding us that food prices are too high thanks to her administration:

The ads just keep making themselves.👇 pic.twitter.com/MSafAHzT3C — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

The ads really do write themselves.

She is a walking Trump campaign ad machine. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 2, 2024

She really is.

These ads should honestly run just like this in PA/WI/MI. They're hilarious. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 2, 2024

They should be playing in every swing state.

"Still"?!? She just admitted that her administration has no plan. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) November 2, 2024

They do not have a plan and she does not have a plan.

Wait, but the Economist insists the Kamala economy is "glorious" just this week! pic.twitter.com/91uC1CSuKI — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) November 2, 2024

This is some Pravda level spin.

Kamala Harris is the best spokesperson against Kamala Harris. — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) November 2, 2024

Yep.

The Trump campaign should hire her.

But if she did, what would she be doing differently right now? https://t.co/7wJYmKq3z4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 2, 2024

Not a darned thing.

Kamala makes the best ads for Trump! 😅💯🔥 https://t.co/ERNcrcEwLD — 💓Nikki💓 (@Niknakgirl23) November 2, 2024

LOL

I will fix everything that Joe and I fcked up (begins cackling wildly, then says “right” and nods head repeatedly). https://t.co/PId4CZptAq — JJ Murray (@therealJJMurray) November 2, 2024

That cackle is so irritating.

Although it's not as if he can lower the price of groceries any more than she can. https://t.co/5whjvK6uWC — Terence Corcoran (@terencecorcoran) November 2, 2024

Let's give him a chance, shall we?